Himachal Pradesh COVID Restrictions: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has also cancelled the class 12 board exams in wake of the current COVID-19 situation in the state.

Shimla | Jagran News Desk: The Jai Ram Thakur-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday evening extended the 'corona curfew' in the state till 6 am on June 14. The Himachal Pradesh government also cancelled the class 12 board exams in wake of the current COVID-19 situation in the state.

The decision to extend the corona curfew and cancel the class 12 board exams was taken after Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the state in a cabinet meeting.

The state government has said that the class 12 board exam results would be declared by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education according to the formula devised by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

It further said that students, who are not satisfied with their marks, would be given a chance to appear for a special exam that would be conducted once the COVID-19 situation in the state improves.

The Himachal Pradesh government also announced its plan to ramp up the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the state and said that it would explore options for procurement of more vaccines directly from the makers. It also decided that hospitals would conduct a telephonic consultation with all discharged COVID-19 patients after their recovery.

Himachal Pradesh MLA Narinder Bragta passes away due to COVID-19

Earlier in the day, BJP MLA and the chief whip of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Narinder Bragta passed away at the age of 68 due to COVID-19, confirmed his son Chetan Bragta. Expressing his grief, Chief Minister Thakur said that Bragta's death is an irreparable loss for Himachal Pradesh, especially for Jubbal-Kotkhai.

Narinder Bragta was first time elected to the State Legislative Assembly in 1998 from Shimla Constituency. He was re-elected in December 2007 from Jubbal-Kotkhai.

Talking about the COVID-19 situation in Himachal Pradesh, the state, as per Union Health Ministry, currently has over 9,700 active cases while more than 3,200 have succumbed to the infection. Meanwhile, 1.80 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.

