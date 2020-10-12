New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur has tested positive for coronavirus infection. He was under quarantine after coming in contact with a Covid positive person. The chief minister took to Twitter to inform about his health and said that he has been diagnosed with covid infection and will remain isolated at his official residence as advised by his doctors.

"A few days ago, I came in contact with a corona positive person. I have been in quarantine at my residence for the past one week. Over the last two days, I also observed some symptoms of corona so I got a Covid-19 test done today, which has been reported positive. I am isolated in my official residence on the advice of doctors," the Chief Minister tweeted, roughly translated from Hindi.

कुछ दिन पहले किसी कोरोना पॉज़िटिव व्यक्ति के सम्पर्क में आने के कारण मैं बीते एक सप्ताह से अपने आवास पर क्वारंटीन था,गत दो दिनों से कोरोना के कुछ लक्षण आने के कारण आज कोरोना टेस्ट करवाया,जिसकी रिपोर्ट अभी पॉज़िटिव आई है।



चिकित्सकों की सलाह पर अपने सरकारी आवास में ही आइसोलेट हूं। — Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) October 12, 2020

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha