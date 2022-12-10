Sukhvinder Sukhu Likely To Be Named As Next Himachal CM; Another Key MLA Meet Today | Updates

A HIGH-VOLTAGE drama is being witnessed in Himachal Pradesh where Congress emerged victorious in the recently concluded Assembly Elections 2022. The drama over the naming of the chief minister continued on Saturday with reports saying that the Congress High Command has approved the name of four-time MLA Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for the top post. However, the official announcement is still awaited.

According to news agency ANI quoting sources, Sukhu's name has been finalised for the chief minister post and the final decision will be taken after a meeting of all elected Congress legislators today. This will be the second meeting of MLAs over the chief minister issue in Himachal Pradesh. A meeting of all Congress MLAs was also held on Friday where they passed a resolution to accept the choice of Congress High Command.

Congress high command approves the name of Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu as CM of Himachal Pradesh. His name will be announced by this evening after discussing it with other leaders: Sources pic.twitter.com/9tdYCVGg5c — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2022

However, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu remained tight-lipped when asked about reports of high command naming him as the CM. "I am not yet aware of the decision of the High Command. I am going to the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting which will happen," Sukhu as quoted by ANI, said.

Here are all the latest updates:

- According to media reports, the official announcement naming Sukhvinder Sukhu as the CM will be made today evening. Rajeev Shukla, the party's state in charge and observers Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Bhupendra Singh Hooda have recommended five names to the high command.

- Meanwhile, another frontrunner for the CM post, Pratibha Singh, who is the wife of former Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh, has pulled out of the CM race. She has reportedly demanded the deputy chief minister's post for her son Vikramaditya Singh, whose name was also doing rounds for the top post.

- Pratibha Singh's supporters have started sloganeering in Shimla against the Congress High Command. They are demanding that Pratibha Singh or Vikramaditya Singh should be made the chief minister of the state.

#WATCH | Supporters of Himachal Pradesh Congress president Pratibha Virbhadra Singh raise slogans in Shimla pic.twitter.com/zfeh5vODwp — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2022

- Sukhvinder Sukhu, one of the frontrunners for the top post, stated that we are carrying on the legacy of former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh.

#WATCH | We are all carrying forward his (former Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh) legacy. The Congress party is moving forward by making harmony among all the people. We are all representing the Congress party: Congress leader Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Himachal CM post pic.twitter.com/G61oKjNMWN — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2022

- Sukhu also claimed that BJP MLAs can break away from the party. He also said that we have the support of three other independent MLAs, bringing the total number of MLAs to 43.

- According to ANI sources, former state party chief Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, CPL leader Mukesh Agnihotri, and party leader Rajinder Rana are considered to be in the race.

- Earlier on Friday, Pratibha Singh's supporters blocked the convoy of their Chhatisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, one of the central leaders sent to Himachal Pradesh to decide on the next chief minister. They raised slogans in support of Pratibha Singh.

- In a video, the workers could be seen surrounding the car of Chattisgarh Chief Minister Baghel and raising slogans in favour of Pratibha Singh. Pratibha Singh is a Member of Parliament (MP) from Congress who led the party's Himachal Pradesh campaign.

- Mallikarjun Kharge, the newly appointed chief of the Grand Old Party, said, "Views of newly-elected MLAs in Himachal Pradesh are being sought to bring out consensus on who will be their leader," as quoted by news agency PTI.

- The Congress won 40 seats against the BJP's 25. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) didn't win a single seat in the Hill State. The voting was held on November 12, and the counting took place on November 8.