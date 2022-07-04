Kullu Bus Accident: 16 Die As Bus Falls Into Gorge In Himachal Pradesh; PM Announces Ex-Gratia

By Talibuddin Khan
Updated: Mon, 04 Jul 2022 11:21 AM IST
Minute Read
Image Credits: ANI

At least 16 people including some school-going children died on Monday while several others were injured after a private bus fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district. The bus was going towards Sainj in Himachal Pradesh when the gruesome accident took place. According to officials, the bus fell into the gorge near Jangla village at around 8 am today.

Kullu district officials along with rescue teams have reached the spot of the accident and started the search and rescue operations. Kullu Deputy Commissioner, Ashutosh Garg, said that the injured were being taken to a nearby hospital.

"The school bus was en-route from Kullu-to Sainj on Neoli-Shansher road in Sainj valley. Death numbers may rise. The rescue operation is underway," said Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg.

Eyewitnesses said the administration has been facing a tough time extricating the victims from the badly-mangled bus.People in the area began the rescue operation even before the local authorities reached the spot.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took note of the unfortunate incident and expressed his condolences to the deceased. The PMO also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives while Rs 50,000 ex-gratia has been announced for the injured. 

"The bus accident in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh is heart-rending. In this tragic hour my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected", PMO quoted PM Modi as saying. 

Himachal Pradesh chief minister, Jairam Ramesh, also extended condolences for the deceased and assured all possible help in the rescue and search operations. 

"I received news about the private bus accident in Sainj valley of Kullu. The entire administration is present at the spot and the injured are being taken to the hospital. I pray to God to give peace to the departed souls and strength to bereaved families," Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Ramesh tweeted. 

(more details awaited)

