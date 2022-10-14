Himachal Pradesh Assembly Polls: Congress CEC To Finalise Candidates For State Elections On Oct 15

THE Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) will finalise the candidates for the Himachal Assembly elections on Saturday, reported news agency ANI.

The name will be finalised following a meeting which is scheduled to take place at the residence of Congress’ interim president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi at 10.

This comes after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the date for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls. The state will go to polls on November 12 to elect its next government and the results will be declared on December 8, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said.

The ECI held a press conference for the election schedule announcement of Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh on Friday. "We are committed to conducting free and fair elections," said the EC commissioner at the press conference.

We are making efforts to increase the participation of people in elections and we also try to manifest women empowerment through elections, he added.

The term of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly ends on January 8, 2023.

After the announcement regarding the election was made, Congress in-charge for Himachal Pradesh Rajiv Shukla claimed the party will win the state with a two-thirds majority.

“The Election Commission has officially announced the election in Himachal Pradesh and the nominations start on October 25 and the poll will be held on November 12. The Congress welcomes the announcement. The Congress has already started preparations for these polls and is poll-ready,” he said, as quoted by the news agency PTI.

“We are confident to win Himachal Pradesh with a two-thirds majority. Priyanka Gandhi will be campaigning for the party across the state,” Shukla added.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said that if the party is voted to power in the forthcoming Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, a decision will be taken on restoring the old pension scheme in the first meeting of the cabinet.

Addressing 'Parivartan Pratigya Rally' in the state, the Congress leader said a decision will also be taken at the cabinet meeting to provide one lakh government jobs.

(With inputs from agency)