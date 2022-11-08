Himachal Pradesh Polls: Will PM Modi's Double-Engine Govt Pitch Help BJP Retain Power In Hill State

THE ELECTIONS to the 68-member Assembly in Himachal Pradesh will be held on November 12 and the results will be declared a month later on December 8. The elections in the hill state will be conducted in a single phase where BJP is seeking a return to power while the Congress is hoping to end its losing streak across the country since Narendra Modi came to power in 2014. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which is riding high on confidence after its thumping win in Punjab, will try making inroads in the hill state.

The elections in Himachal Pradesh will be crucial for the BJP, which is banking on PM Modi's double-engine government pitch, given the pendulum trend Himachal has witnessed over the last 30 years. Himachal Pradesh, known as the swing state, has never voted a similar government to power since 1985 and has alternated between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC).

In the Assembly elections since 1985, both BJP and Congress have received nearly 40 per cent of the total vote share with one trumping the other on alternate occasions. However, in the 2019 Lok Sabha, the Congress' vote share was reduced to a mere 27 per cent. Though Congress' reduced vote share indicates a clear win for the BJP in the upcoming polls, the results of the bypolls held last year kept the anti-incumbency factor intact. Bypolls were conducted in three assembly segments Arki, Fatehpur, and Jubbal-Kotkhai, and one Lok Sabha constituency, Mandi and to everyone's surprise, Congress won all four of them.

The double-engine government:

In the last 37 years, Himachal has never voted again for a government for a second consecutive irrespective of the work and popularity of the leaders in the ruling regime. Even the two tallest leaders in the state, Congress' Virbhadra Singh and BJP's Prem Kumar Dhumal were not able to retain their government despite having a stellar track record and being considered one of the best-performing governments.

However, the Himachal elections are different this time. Never has the hill state been wooed so hard. The ruling BJP has unleashed all its might to retain power in the state and pressed all its top guns into action with big wigs including PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath, JP Nadda and Amit Shah conducting massive rallies across the state.

PM Modi has pitched the double-engine government narrative again in Himachal Pradesh. The narrative came into existence during the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections and arguably the prime minister's charming offensive gained way more momentum than expected; result, the BJP came to power in Uttar Pradesh with a thumping majority. The double-engine government pitch garnered even more votes for the BJP in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, breaking the years-old tradition of a new government every five years.

PM Modi in several of his rallies in Himachal Pradesh has wooed voters with his narrative and assured voters that developmental works could only take form if there is a double-engine government. In October when PM Modi laid the foundation stone of two big projects in Himachal, he said that the people of the hill state have now realised the need for the double-engine government "which has doubled the pace of development in the State". "The double engine government will create history and the people of Himachal Pradesh will change the tradition [of voting out the incumbent]," the PM had said.

Will the double-engine government narrative help BJP in reversing the pendulum trend:

The answer to this question will only be revealed on December 8 after the Election Commission announced the results for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022. However, the narrative has undoubtedly gained a lot of momentum. And after the BJP's success story in Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Assam and many other states, it is clearly evident that the double-engine government pitch has lured voters to a large extent.

This time, the BJP is majorly counting on the female voters and PM Modi's charisma to reverse Himachal's tradition of voting out the ruling government. PM's posters with a Himachali topi on every street of the state are one way you can see how BJP's campaign for the hill state has taken shape. The state government led by Jairam Thakur has also highlighted the coordination between the Centre and the state for the development of the state in the last five years.

The Rs 1,900-crore bulk drug park in Una, which is partially funded by the Centre, is one of the projects that the ruling party is highlighting. Himachal BJP President Suresh Kumar Kashyap in an interview with Indian Express last month said that beneficiaries of the Central and state government policies will ensure BJP's return to power. He said that there were more than 25 lakh beneficiaries, who, he claimed, will swing the election to BJP's side.

Meanwhile, several opinion polls have also suggested BJP's return to the state. As per the results of the ABP-C Voter survey released last month, the BJP is projected to win between 37 to 45 seats out of the total 68, while the Congress is expected to win 21 to 29 seats.

The India TV-Matrize Opinion polls showed that the BJP is likely to get 46 per cent vote share in the Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022 while that of Congress is likely to be 42 per cent. The poll said that the BJP will be re-elected with 41 assembly seats and the Congress is expected to gain 25 seats while the AAP will be unable to open an account in the state.