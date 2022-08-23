Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022: Post Resignation, Congress Reaches Out To Anand Sharma To Resolve Issues

A day after senior Congress leader Anand Sharma resigned from the chairmanship of the party's Steering Committee for Himachal Pradesh, interim party president Sonia Gandhi on Monday asked AICC in charge of the Himachal Pradesh, Rajeev Shukla to address his concerns.

Ahead of Himachal Pradesh elections, Anand Sharma took to Twitter on Sunday that he had resigned as the state's party steering committee's chairman because of the ongoing exclusion and insults. Sharma also claimed that he had no other alternative than resigning from his chairmanship. The seasoned Congressman is rumoured to have explained in a letter to Gandhi why he was not consulted or invited to any discussions regarding strategy and planning for the Assembly elections.

On Sunday in a series of tweets Sharma said, "I have resigned with a heavy heart from the Chairmanship of the Steering Committee of the Congress for the Himachal Elections. Reiterating that I am a lifelong congressman and remain firm on my convictions."

After meeting Sharma, Rajeev Shukla said, "Anand Sharma is a member and senior leader of the Congress Working Committee. He is a member of the committee on political affairs and a member of the state election committee. It is our duty to meet him. We have good relations with him and he is dedicated to the party. "It is an internal matter and he is not dissatisfied. He himself said that he would campaign for the party," Shukla added.

Sharma’s resignation came a week after another senior Congress leader, Ghulam Nabi Azad, resigned from the post of the chief of the J&K Congress campaign committee hours after his appointment. Azad and Sharma are both important figures in G-23, the ginger organisation that wrote to Gandhi two years ago to demand internal reforms, such as electing bodies from the Block level to the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

Sharma's resignation was downplayed by Shukla, who said he was not upset with the party.