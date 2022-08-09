It's A Freebie War In Poll-Bound Himachal Pradesh As Congress Promises 300 Unit Free Electricity

Taking tips from Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress has promised to provide 300 units of free electricity to household consumers in Himachal Pradesh if it is voted back to power. Besides, the grand old party has also announced financial assistance of Rs 1,500 per month to all women aged between 18 and 60 years.

It must be noted that the Jai Ram Thakur-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the hill state is already providing 125 units of electricity to household consumers for free since July 1.

The announcement was made by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who is Congress' senior election observer for Himachal Pradesh. He also announced that the party will restore the old pension scheme within 10 days if it returns to power.

"We will make arrangements the way it is being done in other party-ruled states. It will not be done by increasing the prices of petrol and diesel, as is being done by the incumbent government," he said, as reported by The Indian Express.

The AAP had made a similar promise in Himachal Pradesh few months back. Kejriwal's party has been announcing freebies. In the recently concluded assembly elections in Punjab, the AAP had promised to give Rs 1,000 to women every month and 300 units of free electricity.

After winning the polls, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann partially implemented the promise of providing 300 units of free electricity. However, he has done nothing about the promise of providing Rs 1,000 per month to women.

Assembly polls are slated to be held in Himachal Pradesh in December this year. In the 2017 assembly polls, the BJP had won 44 seats in the 68-member legislative assembly while the Congress bagged just 21 constituencies. This year, the hill state is set to witness a triangular contest as the AAP has also entered the political arena of Himachal Pradesh.