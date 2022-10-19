Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022: BJP Releases List Of 62 Candidates; CM Thakur To Contest From Seraj

AHEAD of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released the list of 62 candidates who will be contesting the upcoming polls. As per the list released by the BJP, chief minister Jairam Thakur will be contesting the assembly polls from Seraj while senior party leader Anil Sharma, son of former Union minister Sukh Ram, will be contesting from Mandi.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will file his nomination papers from the Seraj Assembly constituency in Mandi district for the state elections today. Thakur, 57, will submit the papers to the Thunag sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), the returning officer (RO) for the Seraj Assembly Constituency, on October 19.

The list, which features five women candidates, was finalised in Monday's meeting of the party's Central Election Committee, whose members include Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders.

BJP has given tickets to 11 candidates from the Scheduled Caste (SC) category while only eight candidates were selected from Scheduled Tribe (ST) category. Some incumbent MLAs have been dropped. Only three seats are reserved for the Scheduled Tribe category.

Also, around 2/3rd the candidates in the list released are graduates and post-graduates. The former chief minister of Himachal Pradesh Prem Kumar Dhumal will not contest polls this time as he lost the elections back in 2017. In the 2017 election, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 44 seats while the Congress got 21.

The BJP core group from the hill state had on Monday held extensive deliberations to narrow down the list of probable, with Home Minister Amit Shah and party national president J P Nadda also holding a discussion on it. The BJP is in power in the state and has been working overtime to break the trend of the incumbent party losing the election.

Himachal BJP president Suresh Kashyap has said the BJP also held an internal poll through ballot papers among its office-bearers across the state to assess their opinion on prospective candidates.

