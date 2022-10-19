Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022: BJP Releases List Of 62 Candidates; CM Thakur To Contest From Seraj

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: As per the list released by the BJP, chief minister Jairam Thakur will be contesting the assembly polls from Seraj while senior party leader Anil Sharma will be contesting from Mandi.

By JE News Desk
Updated: Wed, 19 Oct 2022 09:54 AM IST
Minute Read
Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022: BJP Releases List Of 62 Candidates; CM Thakur To Contest From Seraj
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur. (ANI Image)

AHEAD of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released the list of 62 candidates who will be contesting the upcoming polls. As per the list released by the BJP, chief minister Jairam Thakur will be contesting the assembly polls from Seraj while senior party leader Anil Sharma, son of former Union minister Sukh Ram, will be contesting from Mandi.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will file his nomination papers from the Seraj Assembly constituency in Mandi district for the state elections today. Thakur, 57, will submit the papers to the Thunag sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), the returning officer (RO) for the Seraj Assembly Constituency, on October 19. 

The list, which features five women candidates, was finalised in Monday's meeting of the party's Central Election Committee, whose members include Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders.

Also Read
Himachal Pradesh Polls 2022: Sitting MLAs, Candidates From Political..
Himachal Pradesh Polls 2022: Sitting MLAs, Candidates From Political..

BJP has given tickets to 11 candidates from the Scheduled Caste (SC) category while only eight candidates were selected from Scheduled Tribe (ST) category. Some incumbent MLAs have been dropped. Only three seats are reserved for the Scheduled Tribe category.

Also, around 2/3rd the candidates in the list released are graduates and post-graduates. The former chief minister of Himachal Pradesh Prem Kumar Dhumal will not contest polls this time as he lost the elections back in 2017. In the 2017 election, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 44 seats while the Congress got 21.

Also Read
Cong Prez Poll Results LIVE: Madhusudhan Mistry Arrives At AICC, Counting..
Cong Prez Poll Results LIVE: Madhusudhan Mistry Arrives At AICC, Counting..

The BJP core group from the hill state had on Monday held extensive deliberations to narrow down the list of probable, with Home Minister Amit Shah and party national president J P Nadda also holding a discussion on it. The BJP is in power in the state and has been working overtime to break the trend of the incumbent party losing the election.

Himachal BJP president Suresh Kashyap has said the BJP also held an internal poll through ballot papers among its office-bearers across the state to assess their opinion on prospective candidates.

Check Full List Here:

Constituency Name and Number

 

 

Name of Candidate

 

 

29

 

 


Seraj

 

 

 

 

 

Shri Jai Ram Thakur

 

 

1

 

 


Churah (SC)

 

 

 

 

Shri Hans Raj

 

 

2

 

 


Bharmour (ST)

 

 

 

 

Dr. Janak Raj

 

 

3

 

 


Chamba

 

 

 

Smt. Indira Kapoor

 

 

4

 

 


Dalhousie

 

 

 

Shri D.S. Thakur

 

 

5

 

 


Bhattiyat

 

 

 

 

Shri Bikram Jaryal

 

 

6

 

 


Nurpur

 

 

 

Shri Ranveer Singh (Nikka)

 

 

7

 

 


Indora (SC)

 

 

 

Smt. Reeta Dhiman

 

 

8

 

 


Fatehpur

 

 

 

Shri Rakesh Pathania

 

 

9

 

 


Jawali

 

 

 

Shri Sanjay Guleriya

 

 

11

 

 


Jaswan-Pragpur

 

 

 

Shri Bikram Thakur

 

 

13

 

 


Jaisinghpur (SC)

 

 

 

Shri Ravinder Dhiman

 

 

14

 

 


Sullah

 

 

 

Shri Vipin Singh Parmar

 

 

15

 

 


Nagrota

 

 

 

Shri Arun Kumar Mehra (Kuka)

 

 

16

 

 


Kangra

 

 

 

Shri Pawan Kajal

 

 

17

 

 


Shahpur

 

 

 

Smt. Sarveen Choudhary

 

 

18

 

 


Dharamshala

 

 

 

Shri Rakesh Chaudhary

 

 

19

 

 


Palampur

 

 

 

Shri Trilok Kapoor

 

 

20

 

 


Baijnath (SC)

 

 

 

Shri Mulkhraj Premi

 

 

21

 

 


Lahaul & Spiti (ST)

 

 

Dr. Ramlal Markandey

 

 

22

 

 


Manali

 

 

 

Shri Govind Singh Thakur

 

 

24

 

 


Banjar

 

 

 

Shri Surender Shourie

 

 

25

 

 


Anni (SC)

 

 

 

Shri Lokendra Kumar

 

 

26

 

 


Karsog (SC)

 

 

 

Shri Deepraj Kapoor (Banthal)

 

 

27

 

 


Sundernagar

 

 

 

Shri Rakesh Jamwal

 

 

28

 

 


Nachan (SC)

 

 

 

Shri Vinod Kumar

 

 

30

 

 


Darang

 

 

 

Shri Puran Chand Thakur

 

 

31

 

 


Jogindernagar

 

 

 

Shri Prakash Rana

 

 

32

 

 


Dharampur

 

 

 

Shri Rajat Thakur

 

 

33

 

 


Mandi

 

 

 

Shri Anil Sharma

 

 

34

 

 


Balh (SC)

 

 

 

Shri Indra Singh Gandhi

 

 

35

 

 


Sarkaghat

 

 

 

Shri Daleep Thakur

 

 

36

 

 


Bhoranj (SC)

 

 

 

Dr. Anil Dhiman

 

 

37

 

 


Sujanpur

 

 

 

Capt. (Retd.) Ranjeet Singh

 

 

38

 

 


Hamirpur

 

 

 

Shri Narender Thakur

 

 

40

 

 


Nadaun

 

 

 

Shri Vijay Agnihotri

 

 

41

 

 


Chintpurni (SC)

 

 

 

Shri Balbir Singh Chaudhary

 

 

42

 

 


Gagret

 

 

 

Shri Rajesh Thakur

 

 

44

 

 


Una

 

 

 

Shri Satpal Singh Satti

 

 

45

 

 


Kutlehar

 

 

 

Shri Virender Kanwar

 

 

46

 

 


Jhanduta (SC)

 

 

 

Shri J.R. Katwal (Retd. IAS)

 

 

47

 

 


Ghumarwin

 

 

 

Shri Rajinder Garg

 

 

48

 

 


Bilaspur

 

 

 

Shri Trilok Jamwal

 

 

49

 

 


Sri Naina Deviji

 

 

 

Shri Randhir Sharma

 

 

50

 

 


Arki

 

 

 

Shri Govind Ram Sharma

 

 

51

 

 


Nalagarh

 

 

 

Shri Lakhwinder Rana

 

 

52

 

 


Doon

 

 

 

Sardar Paramjeet Singh (Pammi)

 

 

53

 

 


Solan (SC)

 

 

 

Dr. Rajesh Kashyap

 

 

54

 

 


Kasauli (SC)

 

 

 

Dr. Rajiv Saizal

 

 

55

 

 


Pachhad (SC)

 

 

 

Smt. Reena Kashyap

 

 

56

 

 


Nahan

 

 

 

Dr. Rajeev Bindal

 

 

57

 

 


Sri Renukaji (SC)

 

 

 

Shri Narayan Singh

 

 

58

 

 


Paonta Sahib

 

 

 

Shri Sukhram Chaudhary

 

 

59

 

 


Shillai

 

 

 

Shri Baldev Tomar

 

 

60

 

 


Chopal

 

 

 

Shri Balbir Verma

 

 

61

 

 


Theog

 

 

 

Shri Ajay Shyam

 

 

62

 

 


Kasumpti

 

 

 

Shri Suresh Bhardwaj

 

 

63

 

 


Shimla

 

 

 

Shri Sanjay Sood

 

 

64

 

 


Shimla Rural

 

 

 

Shri Ravi Mehta

 

 

65

 

 


Jubbal-Kotkhai

 

 

 

Shri Chetan Bragta

 

 

67

 

 


Rohru (SC)

 

 

 

Smt. Shashi Bala

 

 

68

 

 


Kinnaur (ST)

 

 

 

Shri Surat Negi
Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.