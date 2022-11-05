Himachal Pradesh Polls 2022: 94 Candidates Face Criminal Charges, 226 Are Crorepatis; 24 Women In Fray

THE ELECTION to the 68-member legislative assembly in Himachal Pradesh will be held on November 12 and the results of the polls will be announced on December 8. Since the announcement of the polling schedule, political parties have started conducting rallies in the hill state. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi held a rally in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra on Friday while PM Modi will today address a public rally in Mandi. The Himachal Pradesh elections seem to be a one-sided contest with BJP eyeing a comfortable win given the popularity of PM Modi in the state and his double-engine government pitch.

Since the past few years, there have been calls to cancel the nominations of those candidates with criminal cases against them. However, no solid step has been taken by the ECI or the government to ensure that the party candidates do not face any criminal charges. Here's all you need to know about the candidates with criminal cases against them.

The number of candidates with criminal cases in the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls is 94. Meanwhile, there are a total of 412 candidates in the fray, which is more than the last election held in 2017. Last time, a total of 338 candidates contested the polls, out of whom 61 had criminal cases against them. With each election, the number of candidates with criminal cases registered against them is continuously increasing.

50 candidates with serious criminal cases:

The number of politicians with serious criminal charges has gone up to 50 while in 2017, the number of candidates with backgrounds in serious crime was 31. This time, the number of crorepati candidates in the assembly elections has also increased relatively.

The Numbers:

The crime percentage of BJP candidates is 18. The serious offence percentage of the 12 candidates is 9. Of these, a case of serious crime has been registered against six of them. The crime percentage of Congress candidates is 53. The serious offence percentage of the 36 candidates is 25. Of these, a case of serious crime has been registered against 17. The crime percentage of CPI(M) candidates is 64. The serious offence percentage of seven candidates is 46. Of these, a case of serious crime has been registered against five of them. The crime percentage of AAP candidates is 18. The serious offence percentage of the 12 candidates is 9. Of these, a case of serious crime has been registered against six of them.

How much property do the candidates own?

In the assembly elections being held for the 14th assembly, out of 412 candidates, 226 or 55 per cent are crorepatis. Whereas in the year 2017, 338 candidates had contested, out of which 158 were crorepatis.

Wealth of Candidates:

- More than 5 crores: 86 candidates

- 2 cr to 5 cr: 76 candidates

- 50 lakh to 2 crore: 121 candidates

- 10 lakh to 50 lakh: 77 candidates

- More than 10 lakhs: 52 candidates

Most millionaires In Congress:

Among the candidates contesting the current assembly elections, the Congress party has the highest number of crorepatis, the BJP is in second place, and the Aam Aadmi Party, which is contesting for the first time, has 35 crorepati candidates. The CPI(M) has four crorepati candidates while 45 independent candidates are crorepatis.

- Congress: 61

- BJP: 56

- AAP: 35

- CPI(M): 4

- Independent: 45

Two Congressmen and one BJP candidate in the top three:

- Balbir Singh Verma BJP Choupal: Rs 128 crores

- Vikramaditya Singh Congress Shimla Rural: Rs 101 crores

- Raghuveer Singh Bali Congress Nagrota Bagwan: Rs 92 crores

Candidates With Least Wealth:

- Kailash Chand, Rashtriya Devbhoomi Party, Sarkaghat: Total wealth declared: Rs 3,000

-Amrita Choudhary, Hindu Samaj Party, Bhatiyat: Total wealth declared: Rs 5,000

-Ashish Kumar, Aazad, Hamirpur: Total wealth declared: Rs 7,000

Candidates Who Are The Biggest Debtor:

- Dharmpal, AAP, Nalagarh: Rs 12 Crore

-Sudarshan Singh Bablu, Congress, Chintpurni: Rs 10 Crore

-Rakesh Kumar Chopra, AAP, Ghumarvi: Rs 8 Crore

Educational Qualifications:

This time there are two illiterate candidates in the fray for assembly elections, and an equal number of candidates are only literate. 8 candidates are diploma holders. 246 candidates have a graduation or higher educational qualification. There are 154 candidates who have mentioned their educational qualifications from classes 5th to 12th.

Candidates and Age Groups:

There are 154 candidates in the age group of 25 to 40 years, while 240 candidates are in the age group of 41 to 60 years. 80 candidates are in the age group of 61 to 80 years old.

Women Candidates:

Out of 412 candidates, only 24 women are contesting the assembly elections. In the last 2017 assembly elections, out of 338 candidates, 19 were women.