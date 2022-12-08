Himachal Election Result LIVE: BJP, Congress In Close Contest As Counting Gets Underway

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2022 LIVE Counting News: Counting for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election began at 8 am on Thursday. The elections for 68-member assembly were held on November 12. These results will reveal if BJP manages evade the anti-incumbency trend and be re-elected. Himachal Pradesh has not seen any party return to power again after 1985. The Bharatiya Janata Party hopes to break this trend led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign.

Over 75 per cent of the 55 lakh registered voters exercised their franchise in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election 2022. A total of 412 candidates are in the fray in this election. Earlier, in the 2017 assembly elections, the BJP had won 44 seats and the Congress 21, with one seat going to CPI(M), and two to independent candidates.





