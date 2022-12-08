Himachal Election Result LIVE: BJP, Congress In Close Contest As Counting Gets Underway

-
08:50 AM
Himachal Election Result 2022 Live News Updates: Visuals From Shimla
As the counting of votes on 68 seats in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections is underway, visuals came from the government Girls' Sr Sec School in Shimla.
-
08:44 AM
Himachal Election Result 2022 Live News Updates: Legacy Of Virbhadra Singh Cannot Be Ignored
Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Virbhadra Singh has joined the race for the chief ministerial post. She said the family and legacy of Virbhadra Singh cannot be ignored.
-
08:24 AM
Gujarat And Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022
The counting of votes for the assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh began at 8 am on Thursday. In Gujarat, the counting started at 37 centres in 33 districts, while in Himachal, there are 68 counting halls in 59 locations across the state.
-
08:15 AM
Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 Live News Updates: What Happened In 2017
The counting of votes for the Assembly polls began on Thursday in Himachal Pradesh where the ruling BJP is hoping to retain power. In the 2017 assembly elections, the BJP won 44 seats and the Congress 21, with one seat going to CPI-M, and two to independent candidates.
-
08:09 AM
Himachal Assembly Election Result 2022: Counting Of Votes Begins, Visuals From Shimla
The counting of votes across 68 counting centres in 59 locations began today at 8 am. Visuals from a counting centre in Shimla.
-
08:01 AM
Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 Live News Updates: Counting Of Votes Begins
The counting of votes for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 began at 8 am. The results will be announced later in the day.
-
07:38 AM
Gujarat Election Result 2022
BJP is seeking its seventh straight term in the coastal state where it has been ruling since 1995. In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly Election, the BJP won 99 seats, while, the Congress won 77 seats.
-
07:34 AM
Himachal Assembly Election 2022: Congress Confident Of Getting Majority, BJP Eyes New Record
The Congress is hoping that the party will form the government in the hill state with a full majority as the stage is set for counting votes for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election. With exit poll predictions of a return of the BJP in Himachal Pradesh, the ruling party is hoping to set new records by changing the trend of not repeating government after five years.
-
07:21 AM
Himachal Pradesh Election Results Live Updates
Along with BJP, Congress and AAP, there are other parties like the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India (CPI) and Rashtriya Devbhumi Party (RDP) are also in the fray. A total of 55,92,828 voters will elect their representatives today.
-
07:14 AM
Himachal Assembly Election 2022: BJP Hopes To Break Himachal Trend
Himachal Pradesh has not returned any incumbent government to power after 1985, a trend the ruling BJP, powered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personalised campaign, hopes to break.
-
07:06 AM
Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 Live News Updates
This year, there are 412 candidates were in the fray for Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election. Of the total, 388 candidates were males while there were 24 women candidates in the fray. A total of 55,92,828 voters will elect their representatives.
-
06:58 AM
Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 Live News Updates
The Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election for 68 seats were held on November 12. The counting of votes will take place today along with Gujarat. The Congress and BJP are in a neck-and-neck battle in Himachal Pradesh, where APP’s entry can bring a new twist.
-
06:45 AM
Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 Live News Updates: Counting To Begin At 8 AM
Hello and welcome to Jagran English's live blog where you will find all the updates from the vote counting process. The counting of votes for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 will begin at 8 am. The results will be announced later in the day.
Himachal Election Result LIVE: BJP, Congress In Close Contest As Counting Gets Underway
Thu, 08 Dec 2022 08:52 AM IST
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2022 LIVE Counting News: Counting for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election began at 8 am on Thursday. The elections for 68-member assembly were held on November 12. These results will reveal if BJP manages evade the anti-incumbency trend and be re-elected. Himachal Pradesh has not seen any party return to power again after 1985. The Bharatiya Janata Party hopes to break this trend led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign.
Over 75 per cent of the 55 lakh registered voters exercised their franchise in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election 2022. A total of 412 candidates are in the fray in this election. Earlier, in the 2017 assembly elections, the BJP had won 44 seats and the Congress 21, with one seat going to CPI(M), and two to independent candidates.
