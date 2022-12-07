Himachal Election Result 2022: BJP Hopes To Break 'Riwaaz', Congress Eyeing Comeback In Hill State

The Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 results will be declared on Thursday, December 8. This year, around 55 lakh voters in the state, over 75 per cent exercised their franchise in the November 12 election to elect its 68-member assembly and government. A total of 412 candidates are in the fray in this election.

Going by Himachal Pradesh's "riwaaj", or tradition, it should be the Congress' turn to form the next government.

However, the two exit polls that have been done suggest otherwise. The Himachal exit polls are predicting an edge for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, pollsters are keenly watching which way the voters have decided in the closely fought contest.

Meanwhile, let us also inform you that, Himachal has not returned any incumbent government to power after 1985, a trend the ruling BJP, powered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personalised campaign, hopes to break.

This year, the party in power, BJP has raised the slogan"Raj nahin, riwaaj badlega", meaning the convention will change, not the government.

Meanwhile, the Congress has been confident of its victory, saying the voters will decide on the fundamental issues of price rise, joblessness, the old pension scheme, and other challenges of life and livelihood the state residents have been facing.

With a muted campaign by the Aam Aadmi Party and its former state in-charge Satyendar Jain lodged in Tihar jail, the Congress is upbeat that its vote share will only improve, while the BJP hopes to gain from higher women vote percentage than men.

The BJP's campaign in Himachal saw an exclusive focus on women and youth, with the party rolling out a standalone manifesto for women for the first time in the state's history.

The party holds power only in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, both of which will go to polls in 2023. Congress insiders say that any hopes for the party's revival have to start from Himachal Pradesh.

"If we don't win Himachal, I don't know from where we will win," said a Congress leader. Both BJP and Congress camps are learnt to have been in touch with independent candidates who might play a key role in the event of a close contest, predicted in several exit polls, with a slender edge to the BJP.

The BJP has bucked the trend in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Assam, and Uttarakhand by repeating its state governments there, and is hoping to repeat its government in Himachal Pradesh, which is also the home state of BJP national president J P Nadda.

(With Agencies Inputs)