Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Congress' Vikramaditya Singh Hopes To Continue Father Virbhadra Singh's Legacy

Vikramaditya Singh is the Congress candidate from Shimla Rural seat in Himachal Pradesh. Son of late Virbhadra Singh and Pratibha Singh, Vikramaditya has big shoes to fill. He took over the Shimla Rural seat from his father in 2017.

Virbhadra Singh, who served as the Himachal Pradesh chief minister six times, belonged to the erstwhile Rampur Bushahr royal family. The royal family has been dominant in the politics of the hill state for nearly five decades. His son Vikramaditya is known as 'tikka' or prince among the locals.

President of the Himachal Pradesh Congress, Pratibha Singh hails from the royal family of the Keonthal princely state. Currently an MP from Mandi, she did not contest the state assembly election.

33-year-old Vikramaditya is a graduate from Delhi University's Hansraj College. He entered politics in 2013 when he joined the Himachal Pradesh Congress and went on to become the state youth Congress president. Vikramaditya currently holds the post of general secretary of the state Congress committee, and is also the in charge of communications.

Vikramaditya Singh faces Ravi Mehta of BJP and Prem Thakur of AAP in Shimla Rural.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022

Elections to the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly were held on November 12. The counting of votes will take place on December 8, along with Gujarat.

In the 2017 polls, BJP won 48 seats (up from 26 in 2012) and secured a 48.8 per cent vote share. The Congress saw its seat share shrink from 36 to 21, and won 41.7 per cent of the votes.