Himachal Election 2022: BJP’s Vijay Agnihotri Eyes Big Win Against Congress' Sukhvinder Sukhu in Nadaun

THE BHARATIYA Janata Party (BJP) has chosen Vijay Agnihotri to represent the Naudan constituency, who is competing with Congress' Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Nadaun Assembly constituency is one of the 68 assembly constituencies of Himachal Pradesh, which is part of the Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency. The election in 68 assembly constituencies including Nadaun was held on November 12 and the result will be announced on December 8.

Who Is Vijay Agnihotri

Vijay Agnihotri, a BJP candidate, fought the election from the Nadaun constituency in 2012 and won against Congress candidate Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. He was elected to the legislature from this seat. There were 80482 total electors in the Nadaun legislative assembly constituency in 2012, and as many as 31305 people voted for him overall.

Agnihotri secured a total of 31305 votes while Congress candidate Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stood second with a total of 24555 votes. Sukhu lost by 6750 votes. However, in 2007, BJP candidate Agnihotri stood second with a total of 17141 votes against his rival Sukhu who secured a total of 17727 votes.

It will be an interesting contest in the Naudan constituency as two stalwarts have been engaged in a battle there since 2007. Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of the Indian National Congress and Vijay Agnihotri of the BJP have been challenging one another.

In Himachal Pradesh’s Nadaun, the political rivalry between the two main parties persists nearly to the point of tradition, with neither party allowing the other to gain re-election. The 2007 assembly elections were an exception, where INC won by a slim margin of 586 votes to win for the second time in a row.

The Battle 2022

In the Nadaun constituency, Agnihotri is mostly up against candidates from the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), although other parties have also recruited candidates to challenge Agnihotri. Sukhvinder Singh Sukku, a candidate for the Congress, has been given a ticket, whereas Shankey Thukral is the AAP contender.

This year, there are 412 candidates were in the fray for Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election. Of the total, 388 candidates were males while there were 24 women candidates in the fray. A total of 55,92,828 voters will elect their representatives.