Himachal Election 2022: Sullah To See Triangular Contest Between AAP, BJP And Congress

SULLAH Assembly constituency is one of the 68 assembly constituencies of Himachal Pradesh which is part of the Kangra Lok Sabha constituency. Elections in the 68 constituencies including Sullah held on November 12 and the state recorded a 73.23 per cent voter turnout this year.

As per the 2011 census report, out of a total 113134 population, 100 per cent is rural and 0 per cent is urban population. Out of the total population, the ratio in Scheduled castes (SC) and Scheduled tribes (ST) stands at 19 and 3.68, respectively. As per the voter list of 2022, there are 1,03,533 electorates and 130 polling stations in this constituency.

Himachal Election: Candidates In Fray

Sullah constituency of Himachal Pradesh has alternately been electing BJP and Congress as its governments for two decades. In 2017, BJP came into power while in 2012, Congress succeeded to bag more votes than the saffron party and held control of the seat.

This time, the seat is witnessing a triangular contest among candidates from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Congress. The saffron party has once more shown confidence in Vipin Singh Parmar, while Congress has nominated Jagdish Sapehia and the AAP has put Ravinder Singh Ravi up as their candidate.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2017

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections, the Sullah constituency saw a 54.2 per cent voter turnout, according to the Election Commission of India. The voting for the Sullah seat took place on November 9. As many as seven candidates contested for the Sullah assembly constituency and this was one of the 44 seats won by the BJP.

Vipin Singh Parmar, who fought on the BJP ticket won the election upstaging Indian National Congress's Jagjiwan Paul by a margin of 10,291 votes. In 2012, Paul, a candidate for Congress beat BJP’s Parmar by 4,428 votes and became MLA from this seat.

BJP’s Vipin Singh got a total of 38,173 votes, while Congress's Jagjiwan Paul got 27,882 votes. Independent candidate Vishal Singh grabbed 972 votes to finish in third place.

There were a total of 90,981 voters in the constituency, of which 45,301 were male, 45,680 female and 0.6 per cent of voters opted for the None of the Above (NOTA) option in the 2017 Assembly elections.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022

The election to the 68-member Assembly in Himachal Pradesh was held on November 12. The counting of votes will take place on December 8 along with Gujarat. At present, the BJP holds power in the state as well as in the Sullah constituency.