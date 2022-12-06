Himachal Election 2022: Sujanpur Witness AAP, BJP, Congress And Other Candidates Up Against Each Other

Sujanpur, one of the 68 constituencies is a prominent legislative assembly constituency in the Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh. The people of Sujanpur voted for Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 on November 12 and now the results will be declared on December 8. This year, Himachal Pradesh, with a total of 55.74 lakh electors, registered a record voter turnout of 75.6 per cent in the Assembly election 2022.

Sujanpur 2022 Candidates List:

Rajinder Rana INC

Capt. Ranjeet Singh -BJP

Anil Rana -AAP

Meanwhile, in the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Election, there were 5 candidates in the fray from the Sujanpur constituency. Sujanpur was one of 21 seats won by the Indian National Congress. It was a close contest with Indian National Congress's Rajinder Rana winning the election upstaging Bharatiya Janta Party's Prem Kumar Dhumal by a margin of just 1,919 votes.

Sujanpur constituency had 68504 voters, including 33826 males and 34678 females. The Sujanpur assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 48.8 per cent in 2017, according to the Election Commission of India.

Also, 96.6 per cent of the total votes were cast for the top two candidates. Indian National Congress's Rajinder Rana got a total of 25,288 votes, while Bharatiya Janta Party's Prem Kumar Dhumal got 23,369 votes. Communist Party Of India (Marxist)'s candidate Joginder Kumar Thakur grabbed 1,023 votes to finish in third place. The top three parties secured 50.4%, 46.5% and 2.0% respectively.

Earlier, in 2012 the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election, Independent candidate Rajinder Singh defeated Indian National Congress's Anita Verma by 14,166 votes.