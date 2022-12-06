Himachal Election 2022: Congress Seeks Hat-Trick On Shimla Rural Seat, BJP Eyes Reversing Trend

SHIMLA Rural Assembly constituency is one of the 68 constituencies in Himachal Pradesh which falls under the Shimla district. It is also part of the Shimla Lok Sabha constituency. Election in the 68 constituencies was held on November 12 and the state recorded a 73.23 per cent voter turnout this year, as per the data from the Election Commission.

According to State Election Department authorities, BJP and Congress were scheduled to contest in all 68 assembly constituencies, while AAP on 67 assembly constituencies. Since 1985, Himachal has alternately elected BJP and Congress as its governments. However, Shimla Rural is seen as a Congress stronghold because the party has been winning from this seat since 2012.

Himachal Election: Candidates In Fray

This year, there are 412 candidates were in the fray for Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election. Of the total, 388 candidates were males while there were 24 women candidates in the fray. A total of 55,92,828 voters will elect their representatives. In Shimla Rural, there were six candidates in the fray.

This time, it is expected to have a tight race between candidates from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Congress. The grand old has once more shown confidence in Vikramaditya Singh, the Bjp has nominated Ravi Mehta, and the AAP has put Prem Thakur up as their candidate.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2017

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections, the Shimla Rural constituency, as per the Election Commission of India, saw a 52.6 per cent voter turnout, and voting for this seat took place on November 9. As many as 4 candidates contested for Shimla Rural assembly constituency and this was one of the 21 seats won by Congress. Vikramaditya Singh, who fought on a Congress ticket won against BJP’s Pramod Sharma with a margin of 4,880 votes. In 2012, Singh also won against BJP candidate Ishwar Rohal and became MLA from this seat.

Congress's Vikramaditya Singh got a total of 28,275 votes, while BJP’s Sharma received 23,395 votes. Independent candidate M.D. Sharma secured 668 votes to finish in third place. There were a total of 69,616 voters in the constituency, of which 36,184 were male, 33,431 were female and 0.6 per cent of voters opted for the None of the Above (NOTA) option in the 2017 Assembly elections.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022

The election to the 68-member Assembly in Himachal Pradesh was held on November 12. The counting of votes will take place on December 8 along with Gujarat. At present, the BJP holds power in the state while Congress' Vikramaditya Singh is a sitting MLA from Shimla Rural.