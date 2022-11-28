Himachal Election: Once A Congressi, Now BJP’s Shoo-In In Darang, Know All About Puran Chand Thakur

Bharatiya Janta Party, BJP for Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022, has given a ticket to Puran Chand Thakur from one of the important constituencies that are Darang. Darang is a part of the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency which currently belongs to Congress.

Puran Chand Thakur will be up against Ramesh Kumar (BSP), and Kaul Singh (INC) in the upcoming elections of Himachal. He is a Congress rebel, who joined the BJP after the last Assembly elections.

Before joining BJP, Thakur was associated with the Congress party for the last 40 years. During this, apart from being the Block Congress President, he has been the District Congress President, 2 times Zilla Parishad Vice President and 3 times Panchayat Pradhan

The 65-year-old is an Agriculturist according to the election commission website. Earlier in the 2017 Himachal polls, Puran Chand was part of congress and he claimed ticket from the same constituency however, Kaul Singh from his party had too strong a hold of the ticket.

Futhermore after joining BJP, Chand in an rally in Himachal said that 'BJP is repeating the mission with full majority'. He also said that the state has witnessed overall development under the leadership of Chief Minister Jairam Thakur.

"Development works of schemes worth more than 150 crores have been done in Darang assembly constituency whereas Congress is misleading the people. A new direction will be given to development works in Darang assembly constituency as soon as CM Jairam assumes power again and new doors of employment will be opened for the youth," he added.

Meanwhile, the voting in Himachal Pradesh has already been conducted on November 12 and results will be declared on December 8.