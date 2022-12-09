Priyanka Gandhi's 5 Rallies Against BJP's 249: How Congress Won Back Himachal Pradesh

AS THE Congress dethroned the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the assembly elections that concluded on Thursday, the party credited Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's rally in the hill state for the victory in the assembly elections. The grand old party returned to power after securing 40 seats against BJP which remained at 25 seats only.

Himachal Pradesh which has not returned any incumbent government to power since 1985, maintained its decades-old trend and welcomed Congress in the power. BJP's electoral battle about changing the tradition with the party's slogan"raaj nahi, riwaaz badlega", has certainly not worked this time. The mandate turned the other way, maintaining the old tradition of the state.

However, for Congress's victory, it was Priyanka Gandhi who led the party's charge in Himachal Pradesh with several rallies that worked in favour of the party well. In front of Priyanka Gandhi's five rallies, the rallies of veteran BJP leaders paled.

Apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the party's national president JP Nadda, including Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, Chief Ministers Yogi Adityanath Singh, Jairam Thakur and Union Minister Anurag Thakur held rallies for BJP. On the other hand, Priyanka Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Pratibha Singh, Vikramaditya Singh, Sachin Pilot, and Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel held rallies for Congress.

PM Modi's Face Did Not Work

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held election rallies from Solan, Una, Bilaspur Mandi's Sundargar to Chamba. In Bilaspur, Sundergarh in Mandi, the party got the victory, but in Solan and Chamba, the party had to face defeat. Chief Minister Jairam Thakur (who resigned from the CM post after Congress won the election) has addressed a maximum of 34 rallies, while National President JP Nadda held 20 rallies. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Singh has held 16, Amit Shah 11 elections, Rajnath Singh 5, Nitin Gadkari 3 and Smriti Irani 9. Despite Modi's face, the saffron party did not succeed to remain in power breaking the "Riwaz" of the state, as Dainik Jagran reported.

BJP Leaders And Rallies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi - 05

JP Nadda - 20

Amit Shah - 11

Rajnath Singh - 05

Nitin Gadkari - 03

Smriti Irani - 09

Yogi Adityanath - 16

Jai Ram Thakur - 34

Anurag Singh Thakur - 20

Other Leaders - 127

Congress Leaders And Rallies

Malkikarjun kharge - 02

Priyanka Gandhi - 05

Rajeev Shukla - 06

Sachin Pilot - 15

Pratibha Singh - 40

Vikramaditya Singh - 30

Bhupesh Baghel - 06

Other Leaders - 26