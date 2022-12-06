Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Congress' Hope To Retain Mandi Rest On Champa Thakur

MANDI is one of the 10 assembly constituencies in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district. Voting on the Mandi assembly segment was held on November 12 with the seat recording a voter turnout of 74 per cent. The results of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election will be declared on December 8.

It is pertinent to note that this constituency is not reserved for candidates belonging to Scheduled castes or Scheduled Tribes. Mandi assembly seat had 66,801 registered voters in the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election, 32,873 of them were male and 33,928 of whom were female.

Mandi Assembly Election 2022:

The Mandi constituency is represented by Anil Sharma of the BJP, who won the polls in 2017 defeating Congress' Champa Thakur by nearly 10,000 votes. This time, the BJP has again shown confidence in Sharma while Congress has also fielded Champa Thakur on the Mandi seat. Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP has fielded Shyam Lal.

The sitting MLA Anil Sharma is facing a tough challenge from Congress' Champa Thakur this time given the anti-incumbency factor. Also, Champa Thakur is supported by Mandi MP Pratibha Singh, the widow of former CM Virbhadra Singh and president of the Congress in Himachal Pradesh.

Anil Sharma won the Mandi seat in 1993, 2007, and 2012 on a Congress ticket. However, he severed his ties with the grand old party and joined BJP. In 2017, he was elected to the Mandi constituency on a BJP ticket. Champa Thakur, a firebrand Congress leader, is the daughter of Thakur Kaul Singh, former health minister of Himachal Pradesh.

Mandi Assembly Constituency Candidate List:

BJP: Anil Sharma

Congress: Champa Thakur

AAP: Shyam Lal

Mandi Assembly Election 2017:

In 2017, a total of 7 candidates ran for the Mandi assembly constituency. BJP's Anil Sharma won the Mandi seat by defeating Congress' Champa Thakur by a margin of 10,257 votes. While Sharma garnered 25,202 votes accounting for 58.47 per cent of the total votes. Congress' Champa Thakur received 16,701 votes making 38.75 per cent of the total votes.