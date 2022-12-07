Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2022: Tough Fight Between BJP, and Congress Veterans To Conquer Nurpur Constituency

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections Results: Counting of votes will begin at 8 am on Thursday, December 8 and will continue till all the votes are counted.(Image Credit: ANI)

Nurpur constituency is one of the 68 Legislative Assembly constituencies in the Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. The constituency went to polls on November 12 in the single-phase Himachal Pradesh Assembly election 2022. The city got its name from the wife of Mughal emperor Jahangir, Noor Jahan when they visited Kangra after the successful conquest of the Kangra fort.

The counting of votes for Himachal Pradesh Assembly election began on 8 December at 8 am The counting began at 68 counting halls in 59 locations across the state.

In the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election 2022, of the total 55.5 lakh registered voters, a record 75.6 per cent turned up to vote.

In the 2017 Himachal Assembly election, BJP won 44 seats and Nurpur was one of them. Nurpur constituency had 77,654 voters in the year 2017, out of which 40,414 were male voters and 37,240 were females.

Candidates In Fray

In the Himachal Assembly election, Ajay Mahajan from Congress, Ranveer Singh Nikka from the Bhartiya Janata Party, and Manisha Kumari from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are key candidates who have contested from the Nurpur constituency in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2017

In the year 2017, Rakesh Pathania of the BJP won the Nurpur constituency by defeating Congress leader Ajay Mahajan of the INC with a margin of 6642 votes.

Rakesh Pathania got 34,871 votes with a 54.45 per cent voter turnout and Mahajan who was the runner up got 28,229 votes with 44.08 per cent votes.

However, in the 2012 Assembly Polls, Ajay Mahajan from Congress got 26,546 votes and won the election after defeating BJP’s candidate with a margin of 3,367 votes.

