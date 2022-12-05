Hamirpur Election: BJP's Hopes To Retain Bastion Rest On Narender Thakur

Formed in 1972, the Hamirpur district encompasses 1,780 villages. As 92 per cent of its population inhabits these villages, it is mainly a country region where wheat, barley, traditional Himachal Pradesh legume kulth ki daal and maize are mainly cultivated by farmers.

Hamirpur is predominantly a Hindi speaking region and is the most educated district in Himachal Pradesh. It is widely known as Veer Bhoomi (Land of the Brave) as many young people in the locality prioritise joining the defence services.

This territory was named after the erstwhile Raja Hamir Chand who reigned over the area from 1700 AD to 1740 AD. Politically, this district is very crucial since Union Minister of State Anurag Thakur is a Member of Parliament from Hamirpur parliamentary constituency, and former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal (Thakur's father) is a former Member of Legislative Assembly from Hamirpur Assembly constituency.

Popularly known as the Sadak wala CM, Dhumal was the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh from 2008-2012 and 1998-2003. He contested for the first time from Sujanpur constituency in the district in the 2017 election, but was defeated by Congress's Ranjit Singh Rana with a difference of 1,919 votes.

Hamirpur was once the epicentre of political activity when Dhumal served as the Chief Minister or leader of Opposition, but the district is now relatively calm and subdued as Dhumal (78) is not even contesting the election, although he is supporting the candidates. He said that he is making way for the younger generation.

The primary poll issues in this district are Agnipath scheme and old pension scheme as for years, as the local population here has always had a preference for joining the military and government jobs.

In June, Una, Kangra, Mandi, and other areas saw immense demonstrations of outrage as a result of the introduction of the contentious Agnipath scheme (Army recrutiment plan).

Upgradation of roads in the interiors of Hamirpur is also a demand this time by the electorate. Previously, the Dhumal government had suggested that an airport could be built in Jahu, but the plan was never implemented. Instead, the Thakur government shifted its attention to the Balh constituency in Mandi.

Voters in the long-time politically engaged area have another grievance - a decrease in the staff of government hospitals. Nevertheless, a 300-bed public hospital is to be built in the Hamirpur region. There are 32 applicants contesting for all five constituencies in this district.

Quicks Facts About Hamirpur:

Sitting MLA: Narender Thakur (BJP)

In fray: Narender Thakur (BJP), Dr Pushpendra Verma (INC); Sushil Kumar Saroch (AAP)

There are nine contenders in the electoral race in Hamirpur, comprising of three independents. This region has traditionally been a bastion of ex-Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Prem Kumar Dhumal, who has twice won the polls from here. Additionally, there are two renegades - one from BJP and the other from Congress.

This time, the BJP dissenter in Hamirpur is Naresh Darji who expressed that in the party, he only regards Dhumal as his superior. The Congress opponent, Ashish Sharma, is a philanthropist who had joined the grand old party on October 20.

However, after filing his nomination, Ashish Sharma, stepped down from the party two days later, due to rumours that the party might be switching out the candidate. On the last day for filing nomination papers, Pushpendra Verma was appointed as the INC candidate.

CPM and BSP too are contesting from this seat. Kuldeep Pathania, who had been the Congress candidate in the last election and lost to BJP's Narendra Thakur, was not given a chance to compete again.