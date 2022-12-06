Fatehpur Election 2022: Congress Eyes Retaining Fatehpur; Can BJP Dent Its Chances?

Fatehpur is one of the 68 Assembly constituencies of Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly and falls under the Kangra district. The elections were held in Himachal Pradesh on November 12, while the results will be declared on December 8. The voter turnout in Himachal Pradesh was recorded at 74%. Amongst the top candidates, are Bharatiya Janata Party’s Rakesh Pathania, Aam Aadmi Party’s Dr Rajan Sushant and Congress’ Bhawani Singh Pathania.

Fatehpur Assembly Constituency

Fatehpur is a part of the Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh and is one of the 68 assembly seats in the state. The SC voters in the Fatehpur constituency was reported to be nearly 6.4%, while ST voters stood at 0.19% as per the 2011 India Census.

In the 2021 By-elections, Total Voters in Fatehpur assembly were – 87,222. Voters Turnout of Fatehpur assembly in the 2021 by-elections - 56,706. While INC secured 24,449 votes, BJP got 18,660 votes.

Fatehpur Candidate List

BJP: Rakesh Pathania

AAP: Umesh Makwana

Congress: Dr. Rajan Sushant

Fatehpur Assembly Election 2022

The Bharatiya Janata Party lost the elections last time to the Indian National Congress. BJP fielded Rakesh Pathania this time for the Fatehpur Constituency Assembly Election 2022, while Dr. Rajan Sushant has been backed by Congress. As for the Aam Aadmi Party, Umesh Makwana has been fielded in the elections this time.

Fatehpur Assembly Election 2017

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Election, a total of 8 candidates were in the fray from the Fatehpur constituency. It was also one of the 21 seats won by the Indian National Congress during the elections. INC candidate Sujan Singh Pathania won the elections over BJP's Kripal Singh Parmar by a margin of a mere 1,284 votes.