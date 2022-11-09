Congress, BJP And AAP Throw Freebies As Poll Promises In Himachal Pradesh; Comparison Of Manifestos

HIMACHAL PRADESH is set to vote to choose a new set of legislators when voting for the Assembly elections in the state will take place on November 12. The results for the single-phased elections will be announced on December 8 along with that of the Gujarat Assembly Elections. Political parties have started their campaigns to woo the voters as the Himachal elections are seen as crucial for the ruling dispensation -- BJP -- which is seeking a second term in the "swinging" hill state. In Himachal Pradesh, no government has retained power for two consecutive terms since 1985.

The BJP, seeking a second term, is banking on the double-engine government pitch and has also promised to implement the long-standing demand for Uniform Civil Code. The saffron party has also promised 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs in the state if voted back to power. Meanwhile, Congress, which is hoping to win the elections given the pendulum trend of Himachal, has promised implementation of the old pension scheme besides 30 units of free electricity and Rs 1,500 per month for women between 18 to 60 years.

The Aam Aadmi Party, meanwhile, has somewhat pulled out given their minimal winning chances in Himachal Pradesh and has shifted its focus on the Gujarat elections. However, the AAP has promised 11 guarantees including free power, unemployment allowance, free healthcare, and a monthly cash allowance for all women above 18 years to woo the voters. With AAP's focus out of the hill state, the Himachal Pradesh Election is a direct contest between the BJP and Congress.

Comparison of Manifestos:

BJP's Sankalp Patra 2022:

In line with its promise, the BJP in its Sankalp Patra 2022 has promised to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state. The saffron party has already formed a committee in Uttarakhand to oversee the study of the implementation of UCC and has promised to implement the UCC in poll-bound Gujarat. The party also promised a survey of Waqf properties, to prevent their "illegal" use.

However, the BJP has ignored the old pension scheme in its manifesto, which is one of the major demands of the people, but said that a committee would look into the issue. The issue of OPS triggered a massive protest in hill state. For youths, the BJP has promised 8 lakh jobs plus a tablet and monthly 1GB data to students receiving a first-class distinction.

The BJP this year has released a separate manifesto for women and has promised household freebies to lure them. The saffron party has promised three free LPG cylinders, Rs 500 crore corpus to women entrepreneurs, and bicycles and scooters for girl students. Financial aid of Rs 25,000 has also been promised for pregnant women. For women doing exceptionally well in education, Rs 25,000 monthly scholarship would also be given to them.

Congress' Himachal, Himachliyat aur Hum:

One of the major promises of Congress includes the restoration of the old pension scheme, which is the key demand of about 2.5 lakh government employees in the state. The Congress said it will also fill up one lakh jobs in the first cabinet meeting if voted to power. The grand old party has also announced the setting up of a Youth Commission to look into all issues of education and creating employment opportunities in the state.

Taking a cue from AAP's poll promises, Congress also promised to provide 300 units of free power to people and Rs 1,500 per month to all women between 18 to 60 years. Additionally, the party will pay Rs 10 crore each for every assembly segment to facilitate the setting up of startup units.

The Congress has also promised to set up a Recruitment Board to ensure that all vacant posts in government offices are filled up within six months of the advertisement. In the manifesto, the Congress party also promised to develop a new tourism policy -- the ‘Smart Village’ project to promote tourism in villages of the hill state.

The party has also promised that the farm owners will decide the price of fruits. The poll manifesto also mentioned that every constituency will get 4 English medium schools. Congress has also promised a free pilgrimage policy to a senior citizen and a family member once in five years. The Congress has also promised five lakh jobs this time as opposed to the earlier promise of employment to 75,000 youth and 1.50 lakh jobs over a period of five years.