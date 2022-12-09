Quest For Power

Himachal Polls: Key Congress Meet Today In Shimla To Decide New CM Face Among Many Options

Himachal Election Result 2022: Himachal Congress Legislature Party meeting will be held at 3 pm at State Congress Headquarters in Rajiv Bhawan on Friday to decide CM face for the hill state.

By Radha Basnet
Fri, 09 Dec 2022 07:55 AM IST
Minute Read
Congress returned to power in Himachal. Party workers celebrated the victory. (ANI image)

AFTER registering a majority win in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election, party MLAs will meet on Friday in Shimla to decide on the chief minister. Himachal Congress Legislature Party meeting will be held at 3 pm at State Congress Headquarters, Rajiv Bhawan today.

Maintaining its four-decade-old trend, Himachal Pradesh on Thursday dethroned the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the assembly elections. The Congress won 40 seats in the 68-member assembly riding on anti-incumbency, while BJP reduced to 25 seats.

Himachal Pradesh Congress in-charge, Rajeev Shukla, and two observers -Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and senior leader Bhupendra Hooda will also be present at the meeting. MLAs are likely to pass a resolution and authorise the party's high command to take the final call for the chief minister.

"The newly-elected Congress MLAs would meet in Shimla on Friday post-election results and decide on electing the new legislature party leader," Rajeev Shukla, in-charge of Himachal Pradesh, told news agency PTI.

The party decided to meet in Chandigarh but changed its plans later after it got a clear majority. Now the selection of Congress' chief ministerial candidate from among the many candidates, including Pratibha Singh, is a difficult task for Congress. Meanwhile, former state Congress chief Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and CLP leader Mukesh Agnihotri are seen as the other contenders for the post.

On Thursday, Congress returned to power in Himachal Pradesh and dethroned the incumbent BJP government in the state. In terms of vote share in Himachal, Congress got 43.88 per cent of votes compared to 42.99 per cent of its rival BJP. Others garnered a 10.4 per cent vote share in the hill state.

The Aam Admi Party (AAP) performed very poorly and failed to open its account in the state. Himachal Pradesh has a long tradition of alternating governments and Congress was on the right side of anti-incumbency.

In the 2017 assembly elections, the BJP won 44 seats and the Congress 21, with one seat going to CPI-M, and two to independent candidates.

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election for 68 seats were held on November 12. This year, there are 412 candidates were in the fray for Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election. Of the total, 388 candidates were males while there were 24 women candidates in the fray.

