Himachal Polls 2022: Voting Concludes In 68 Constituencies, 67% Polling Turnout Recorded Till 5 PM

VOTERS across Himachal Pradesh have decided the fate of 412 candidates in polling across 68 assembly segments of the state. Voting began early in the morning after the poll body conducted mock drills to check if the EVMs were working normally. As per the schedule set by the Election Commission of India, voters were allowed to seal their electoral rights from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

#WATCH | Polling parties returning back from Chasak Batori polling station in Bharmaur Assembly Constituency in Pangi area of Chamba district. They walked around 15km in snow for 6 hours#HimachalPradeshElections pic.twitter.com/BvZNvoWAfu — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2022

The voting began early in the morning with the percentage much lower than expected, but as the day unfolded in the hill state and the winter chill eased a bit, the numbers attained a fairly decent digit in the assembly polls.

The hill state recorded a total of 65.5 percent of the vote.

The highest polling of 98 percent was recorded in Tashigang, which is the highest polling station in the world, and the lowest was 62 percent in Kinaur. In the 2021 parliamentary bypoll for Mandi, Tashigang saw 100 percent polling.

Mandi received 66.75 percent of the vote, Lahaul-Spiti received 67.50 percent, Hamirpur received 64.74 percent, and Kangra received 63.95 percent, among others.

A total of twenty-four women candidates are in the fray this time. Of the total voters in the state, 28,54,945 are male and 27,37,845 are female.

As the voting ends, there is a tussle between the BJP over whether it will change the "Rivaaj" or whether Congress will continue the "Raj," banking on the tradition of incumbency.

In addition to the three major parties—the BJP, Congress, and AAP—parties such as the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the Communist Party of India (CPI), and the Rashtriya Devbhumi Party (RDP) have run candidates.

In 2017, the Saffron Brigade got 44 of the 68 seats, while Congress managed to get 21 seats. For this time, the top leaders of the BJP faced the election from the front, with PM Modi urging the voters to cast their vote in favour of his party so that the "Double Engine" government—the same in state and at the centre—will ensure unhindered work.

The BJP organised a series of rallies with Union Minister and UP Chief Minister Adityanath, seen as an aggressive face of its Hindutva ideology, holding multiple rallies across the state. Meanwhile, Congress ran a low-key campaign with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holding rallies across the state, as Rahul preferred to not leave his "Bharat Jodo Yatra" for this campaign. Mallikarjun Kjharge, the first non-Gandhi Congress chief after 24 years, also campaigned for the leaders in the state.

The EC set up 7,884 polling stations, including three auxiliary voting stations in far-flung areas. Of these, 789 were vulnerable, and 397 were critical.

The highest booth is in Tashigang, Kaza, in the Spiti area of Lahaul and Spiti districts, at a height of 15,256 feet. It caters to 52 voters.

The results of the assembly polls in Hill State will be announced on December 8.