Himachal Election 2022: PM Modi Urges Voters To ‘Create A New Record Of Voting’, Congratulates First-Timers

AS THE polling began for all seats in Himachal Pradesh today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the voters to participate in the election process in the state and create a new record of voting. Taking to his social media handle, PM Modi greeted the young voters who will be exercising their franchise for the first time today.

"Today is the polling day for all the assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh. I request all the voters of Devbhoomi to participate with full enthusiasm in this festival of democracy and create a new record of voting,” PM tweeted.

The polling for 68 Assembly seats in Himachal began at 8 am on Saturday and will continue till 5:30 pm. The counting will be done on December 8. The key political parties—BJP, Congress, and AAP—will face off in the Himachal Pradesh election today, where a total of 412 candidates have been wooing voters in their favour. More than 55 lakh people will cast ballots in the state to determine Himachal Pradesh's future.

As many as 24 women candidates are also contesting state Assembly elections this time. Out of these, six women are from BJP. The Congress has named three women in its lists and AAP has fielded five women.

The Congress is working to increase voter confidence in its "10 guarantees" that the party has pledged to uphold if it wins power, while the BJP is focused on maintaining power in the state and reversing the trend of an alternative government in the state since 1982. In order to score well in the polls, the Aam Aadmi Party is also attempting to gain ground in the hill state.

The BJP, which is attempting to reverse the pattern of alternate governments, has pledged to implement the Uniform Civil Code, create 8 lakh employment in the state, and provide 33 per cent of all government positions and educational opportunities for women.

(With ANI Inputs)