Himachal Polls 2022: Only 40 Women Got Elected To State Assembly In Last 55 Years; 24 In Fray This Time

E THREE major political parties—BJP, Congress, and AAP—will face off in the Himachal Pradesh election today, where a total of 412 candidates have been wooing voters in their favour. It should be noted that in the past 55 years, only 40 women have been elected to the Himachal Pradesh Assembly. According to official data from the Election Commission of India, the percentage of women in the House has never gone above 10 per cent since 1967.

As per the EC data, when women entered the poll battle in the state with two women in 1967, none made it to the House. Since 1967, at least 206 women have run for office in the state's legislature, but only 40 of them were elected, around 20 per cent. However, more than 50 per cent of voters—105—have lost their polling place deposits.

In 1998, six women were elected to the House of the 68-member legislature, which was the greatest number ever. The House has had less than five women elected in each election, with the exception of 2007, when five women were elected, EC data showed.

In 2012, there were a record number of women in the fray for Assembly polls. Only three of these 34 made it to the House, and 22 of them lost their deposits. In 2017, 19 women were in the fray and four of these made it to the House.

Since the formation of Himachal Pradesh, there has never been a female chief minister. The state Assembly polls will go to polls at 8 am on Saturday and will continue till 5:30 pm and the counting will be done on December 8. Only 24 women are contesting state assembly elections this time which is slightly more than in 2017.

Of these 24 women, six women are from BJP while five are independent. The Congress has named three women in its lists and AAP has fielded five females, who are also in the fight. More than 55 lakh people will cast ballots in the state to determine Himachal Pradesh's future.