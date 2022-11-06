Himachal Polls 2022: Key Issues That Will Drive Voter’s Mind In Hill State

AMID the ongoing political tussle in Himachal Pradesh, with every political leader hurling allegations against others, the hill state is all set to go to polls on November 12. With a neck-and-neck fight between Congress and the Bhartiya Janata Party, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) have also joined the fray.

The union home minister, Amit Shah, reiterated the party's promise of implementing the UCC on Sunday. Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of Congress assured of rolling back the "Agnipath Scheme" if the Grand Old Party comes to power in the Centre.

As every dusk ends with new promises in Himachal Pradesh, there are a lot of issues that the state faces. With polls merely days away, these are the issues that will take centre stage in the upcoming assembly polls.

Unemployment

Unemployment appears to be one of the pertinent issues in this year's assembly election, with the Grand Old Party already having raised the issue.

As per the data by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), the unemployment rate in Himachal stood at 9.2 percent in September 2022. Meanwhile, the national average stands at 7.6 percent.

In another survey, Himachal has around 15 lakh unemployed persons, of whom 8.77 lakh have registered for jobs.

Agnipath Scheme

Himachal Pradesh is considered to be a state of army aspirants, where a sizeable population tries for jobs in the forces. A large-scale protest broke out in the state in the aftermath of the announcement of the "Agnipath Scheme" by the BJP-led central government.

The youth, in particular, demanded the withdrawal of the scheme. Since then, the rollout of this scheme is expected to be a constant flashpoint in the polls.

Old Pension Scheme (OPS)

The state government set up a committee in 2021 to look into the demands of the employees covered under the new pension scheme.

Earlier this year, a government employees' union called for the restoration of OPS in the state. Both the Congress and AAP has also promised to restore it if they get a mandate in the state.

OPS was scrapped in 2003.

Infrastructure

Himachal Pradesh consists of a majority of land under forest areas. With poor road connectivity, especially in rural areas, the Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur, has admitted that only 10,899 of the state's 17,882 villages have a proper road network. It means almost 39% of villages in the hill state lack road connectivity.

The road is a big issue as it is the channel on which individual mobility depends. Besides, tourism is a big asset for these states, and a good road network is the primary requirement for it.

Apple Farmer's Plight

Over the years, Himachal has witnessed several protests by farmers. Among those, the major comes from the apple producers because of the rising input costs, including fertilisers and fungicides, and a spike in fuel costs with low returns that have left the apple farmers with no option but to take a protest path.

The increase in GST from 12% to 18% on cartons is considered the final nail in the coffin.

Because of these issues, the hill state has seen many protests against the government led by the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) and the CPI(M)'s farmers' wing.