'No Cash Liability Found,' Says Himachal GST Official After Raids At Adani Wilmar Over Irregularities

AFTER GST officials inspected Adani Wilmar’s depot warehouse in Himachal Pradesh's Parwanoo on Wednesday, Joint Commissioner Enforcement South Zone, Parwanoo, GD Thakur on Thursday said the cash liability was found nil, whereas it should be 10 to 15 per cent in this business. As per initial information, the raids were carried out after it was alleged that the company has not paid GST for multiple years, the Indian Express reported.

"We inspected Adani Wilmar's premises to check their stocks to find out what the GST refund is being claimed on. We studied Adani Wilmar's business model and found that their premises, transportation etc working on rent-model. We're examining all rental agreements. Cash liability found nil, whereas it should be 10-15 per cent in this business," Thakur, as quoted by the news agency said.

Meanwhile, A spokesperson for Adani Wilmar Ltd responded to the matter and said the officials did not find any irregularities in the operations and dealings conducted by the company.

"We would like to clarify that the concerns specific to GST payments in cash, citing GST law under Rule 86B, the company is not required to pay the tax liability in cash. We would like to emphasise that this was a routine inspection carried out by the relevant authorities and there was no raid as previously stated or reported in the media," Spokesperson said.

Adani Enterprises came under target after a report by a US-based Hindenburg Research surfaced, claiming that the Adani Group had been involved in stock manipulation and accounting fraud, among others. The report was released on January 24.

The row over Adani left the Opposition in fury as several parties met on Monday to coordinate their joint strategy in the House on the Adani row and held a protest in Parliament premises demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the matter.

Earleir on Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the Centre over the rise in the fortunes of the Adani Group. During the discussion on the President’s speech in Parliament, he also said "Mumbai airport was taken away from GVK group using agencies such as the CBI and the ED, and was given to Adani by the Government of India".

However, GVK Group Vice Chairman GV Sanjay Reddy on Wednesday dismissed claims made by Rahul Gandhi and that there was absolute "no pressure" from anyone to sell its stake.