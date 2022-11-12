Himachal Elections 2022: Tashigang, World's Highest Polling Station, Records 98.08% Turnout

Voters on their way to polling station Chasak Bhatori in Pangi tehsil of Chamba district (ANI Image)

HIMACHAL Pradesh on Saturday witnessed an enthusiastic participation by its people as the state went to Assembly elections. Nearly 98.08 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the world's highest polling station booth in Lahaul and Spiti's Tashigang.

Out of the total 52 registered voters, 51 stepped out and took an active part in electing a new state government.

The polling station in Tashigang, which is located at a height of 15,256 feet, was made a Model Polling station in order to make voting easier for senior citizens and disabled voters.

In Himachal Pradesh, voting to elect the new government across 68 seats kicked off at 8 AM amid tight security.

The counting of votes will take place on December 8, 2022.

A total of 55,92,828 electors cast their votes till 5 PM today for 412 candidates who are in the fray including 24 women candidates.

Meanwhile, out of the total voters in the state, 27,37,845 are women, 28,54,945 are men and 38 were third-gender.

The high-voltage campaigning for the state polls ended on November 10, with the key players. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, deployed their heavyweights, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupaesh, among others, to campaign for their respective party candidates.

Apart from BJP, Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), parties like Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India (CPI), and Rashtriya Devbhumi Party (RDP) are also in the fray.

According to Election Commission, a total of 7,881 polling stations have been set up for today's polls. The Kangra district has a maximum of 1,625 polling stations while the Lahaul-Spiti district has the lowest 92.

There are 7,235 polling stations in rural and 646 polling stations in urban areas. Besides, three auxiliary polling stations have also been set up at Sidhbari (Dharamshala), Bara Bhangal (Baijnath), and Dhillon (Kasauli).

Among the key contests include Seraj where Chief Minister Jairam Thakur is contesting against Congress' Chetram Thakur and AAP candidate Gita Nand Thakur. Mahinder Rana is the CPI-M candidate.

Meanwhile, the last time elections were held in Himachal Pradesh in 2017, BJP swept the Himachal polls, bagging 44 of the total 68 seats while Congress managed to get just 21 seats.

(With inputs from ANI)