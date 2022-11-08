Himachal Elections 2022: Big Setback For Congress As 26 Leaders Join BJP Days Ahead Of Assembly Polls

IN MASSIVE setback to Congress in Himachal Pradesh, several Congress leaders and members of the state including Dharampal Thakur Khand - Former General Secretary of the Pradesh Congress Committee joined the BJP on Monday. This came days ahead of the Assembly election in Himachal Pradesh.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra's overall concept appears to be fading because of the new twits in Congress as it fails to have an impact on its own leaders. The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which was launched by Rahul Gandhi with the aim of uniting Indians rather than focusing on the 2024 general election, has utterly failed to bring about any reforms.

As many as 26 leaders of the Congress party quit and joined the ruling BJP with four days to go for the vote to be cast. The leaders jumped the boat in the presence of Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and BJP's Sudhan Singh, incharge of BJP state elections. BJP candidate from Shimla, Sanjay Sood was also present on the occasion.

Among those who joined hands with the BJP include former Congress general secretary Dharampal Thakur, former secretary Akash Saini, former councillor Rajan Thakur, former district vice president Amit Mehta, Mehr Singh Kanwar, Youth Congress Rahul Negi, Jai Maa Shakti social sansthan president Joginder Thakur, Naresh Verma, Chamyana ward member Yogendra Singh, taxi union member Rakesh Chauhan, Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage Shimla president Dharmendra Kumar, Virendra Sharma, Rahul Rawat, Sonu Sharma, Arun Kumar, Shivam Kumar, Gopal Thakur, ANI reported.

Along with them, Chaman Lal, District Congress Committee secretary Devendra Singh, Mahendra Singh, former general secretary of Youth Congress Munish Mandla, Balkrishna Bobby, Sunil Sharma, Surendra Thakur, Sandeep Samta and Ravi who switched the other side.

While welcoming all leader in the party, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said, "Let us work together for the historic victory of the BJP.” Earlier, BJP national president JP Nadda exuded confidence in the party's victory ahead of the Himachal assembly elections and said that the people of the state trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He lauded Chief Minister Jairam Thakur for his governance in the poll-bound state and said that he implemented policies on the ground. "We are conducting public outreach programme in Solan. People are excited and have trust in PM Modi. CM Jairam Thakur has implemented policies on the ground in the state,” he said.

The polling will take place in Himachal Pradesh on November 12, and the counting of votes will take place on December 8.

(With ANI Inputs)