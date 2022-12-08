Himachal Election Results 2022: BJP's Jai Ram Thakur Resigns As CM, Concedes Defeat As Congress Wins Majority

Jai Ram Thakur, the outgoing Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh and leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has resigned as the CM of the state after the party failed to attain the magic number required to form the government.

"I have handed over my resignation to the Governor. Will never stop working for the development of people. We need to analyse things. There were some issues that changed the direction of the results. I will go to Delhi if they call us," thakur said as quoted by news agency ANI.

Amid the claims of horse-trading, the outgoing CM, who has retained his seat from Seraj constituency has rejected the rumours and said, "it is for the Congress to keep its flock (of legislators) together".

The Grand Old Party seems to have an edge over the saffron brigade, as the poll body data shows that it was leading in 39 constituencies. The magic number required to form a government in the state is 35.

The election in the hill state was held on November 12.