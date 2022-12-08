Himachal Election Result: 'Cong Is King' In Hill State As BJP Fails To Reverse 'Pendulum Tradition' Of Himachalis

AS THE counting for the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly concluded on Thursday, the Congress got an absolute majority in the polls winning 40 seats, while BJP retained 25 seats only. Himachal Pradesh has not returned any incumbent government to power since 1985, Congress maintained the trend in the hill state and set to form the government.

In the 2017 assembly elections, the BJP won 44 seats and the Congress 21, with one seat going to CPI-M, and two to independent candidates. However, the counting of two seats is still underway in Jhanduta and Chopal constituencies where Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading with 5000 votes for each seat.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which contested 67 out of 68 assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh for the first time recorded poor performance by just securing 1.10 per cent of the total votes cast. AAP's dream of becoming a potent third force in the state to challenge the hegemony of the BJP and Congress, who have alternately ruled the state for almost four decades, remained in dark after the low performance.

In terms of vote share in Himachal, Congress in its narrow margin, was ahead of the BJP having 43.90 per cent of votes compared to 42.99 per cent of its arch-rival. Others have garnered a 10.4 per cent vote share in the hill state.

Congress Victory

Congress emerged victorious in Indora's seat by a margin of 2,250 seats. In Fatehpur, Congress got 33,238 votes and won by a margin of 7,354. In the Jawali seat, Congress logged a victory by a margin of 3,031 seats. The party secured 38,243 votes in the seat. BJP won the Sukah seat by 6,802 votes. In Jaisinghpur, Congress won by a margin of 2,696 votes. In Dehra, the grand old party won by a margin of 3,877 votes. Congress got 22,997 votes here. With 22,658 votes in Jaswan seat, the BJP managed to win from here.

In Dharamshala, Congress got 27,323 votes and won by a margin of 3,285 while the party emerged victorious in Palampur by a margin of 5,328 votes. In the Kangra constituency, BJP leads by a margin of 19,834 votes. Congress won the Nagrota constituency with a margin of 15,892 votes. In Shahpur, Congress won by a margin of 12,243 votes. The party won the Bajinath constituency with a margin of 29,338 votes.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur won from Seraj's seat, defeating Congress rival Chet Ram by a huge margin of 38,183 votes. The outgoing Chief Minister Thakur, under whose leadership the BJP went into the polls, submitted his resignation to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, who accepted it.

The Battle 2022

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election for 68 seats were held on November 12. This year, there are 412 candidates were in the fray for Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election. Of the total, 388 candidates were males while there were 24 women candidates in the fray. Along with BJP, Congress and AAP, there are other parties like the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India (CPI) and Rashtriya Devbhumi Party (RDP) were also in the fray.