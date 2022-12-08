Himachal Election Result 2022: Check Full List Of Constituency-Wise Winners

Updated: Thu, 08 Dec 2022 11:31 AM IST
THE COUNTING for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election has begun at 8 am today. The election in the 68 constituencies was held on November 12 and the state recorded a 73.23per cent voter turnout this year. As many as 412 candidates were in the fray, of this, 388 candidates were males and 24 were women. In the 2017 assembly elections, the BJP won 44 seats, while Congress secured 21 in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election.
All eyes are on the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election as the state has not returned any incumbent government to power after 1985, a trend the ruling BJP, powered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personalised campaign, hopes to break.
Here Is The Constituency Wise List Of Winning Candidates:
1. Anni: Lokendar Kumar (BJP)- Leading
2. Arki: Sanjay (Congress)- Leading
3. Baijnath: Kishor Lal (Congress)- Leading
4. Balh: Inder Singh (BJP)- Leading
5. Banjar: Khimi Ram (Congress)- Leading
6. Barsar: Inder Dutt Lakhanpal (Congress)- Leading
7. Bharmour: Dr Janak Raj (BJP)- Leading
8. Bhattiyat: Bikram Singh (BJP)- Leading
9. Bhoranj: Dr Anil Dhiman (BJP)- Leading
10. Bilaspur: Trilok Jamwal (BJP)- Leading
11. Chamba:
12. Chintpurni
13. Chopal
14. Churah
15. Dalhousie
16. Darang
17. Dehra
18. Dharampur
19. Dharamshala
20. Doon
21. Fatehpur
22. Gagret
23. Ghumarwin
24. Hamirpur
25. Haroli
26. Indora
27. Jaisinghpur
28. Jaswan-Pragpur
29. Jawalamukhi
30. Jawali
31. Jhanduta
32. Jogindernagar
33. Jubbal-Kotkhai
34. Kangra
35. Karsog
36. Kasauli
37. Kasumpti
38. Kinnaur
39. Kullu
40. Kutlehar
41. Lahaul and Spiti
42. Manali
43. Mandi
44. Nachan
45. Nadaun
46. Nagrota
47. Nahan
48. Nalagarh
49. Nurpur
50. Pachhad
51. Palampur
52. Paonta Sahib
53. Rampur
54. Rohru
55. Sarkaghat
56. Seraj
57. Shahpur
58. Shillai
59. Shimla
60. Shimla Rural
61. Solan
62. Sri Naina Deviji
63. Sri Renukaji
64. Sujanpur
65. Sullah
66. Sundernagar: Rakesh Kumar (BJP)- WIN
67. Theog
68. Una