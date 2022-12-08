Himachal Election Result 2022 Out; Here's How To Check Constituency-wise Outcome At results.eci.gov.in

THE COUNTING of votes for the recently concluded Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 began today at 8 am. BJP has won 18 seats, Congress 39 and others Independent party won 3 seats. The Congress is leading in 1 seat while the BJP is ahead in 7 seats. Election to the 68-member legislative Assembly in Himachal Pradesh was conducted on November 12 while the Assembly poll to the 182-member Assembly in Gujarat was held in two phases on December 1 and December 5.

Congress is making a comeback in the hill state once again. The main contenders are the BJP and Congress. Himachal Pradesh has not returned any incumbent government to power in the last nearly four decades. And, for Congress, the victory in Himachal is much-needed for its revival in the field.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi led the party's charge in Himachal Pradesh with several rallies and was also closely involved in strategic planning for the polls. Many leaders hailed her leadership in securing the win for the party and defeating the BJP's election. “Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra has contributed to the party's performance in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election result.” said Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Here is the Steps to check constituency wise result

Step 1: Go to the official website– results.eci.gov.in

Step 2: A new window will open of the Election Commission of India

Step 3: Now, click on the link ‘Constituencywise- All candidates’

Step 4: Users have to select the states in which they want to see the result

Step 5: Select the constituency from the window and now you can see the list