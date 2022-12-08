Himachal Election Result 2022: Congress Sends Top Leaders To Chandigarh Amid Poaching Buzz

AMID the counting of votes in 68 assembly constituencies continues, the Congress is rushing Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who is also an observer for Himachal elections along with other senior leaders like Bhupinder Hooda and the party's Congress in-charge Rajiv Shukla to the hill state. While speaking to reporters, Baghel said there were apprehensions of poaching of Congress MLAs.

Baghel and Shukla are set to reach Chandigarh later today while Hooda is already in Chandigarh.

"We are taking our leaders to Chandigarh and closing our doors and windows as the BJP will try to poach, as they have done many times in the past," said Tajinder Singh Bittu, Congress in-charge for Himachal.

As per the latest updates from the election commission, Congress won 32, while BJP won 17 seats. 35 is the majority seat marked for any party to stake claim to form government in the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

"The counting is going on, we should wait till the end, but what we had expected that our government will be formed in Himachal Pradesh is now visible. I have been made an observer of Himachal Pradesh, so I will go there via Delhi today. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) used to say that the Congress rule is ending and the AAP is forming a government but that has now ended," Baghel, as quoted by ANI, said.

The counting for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election has begun at 8 am today. The election in the 68 constituencies was held on November 12 and the state recorded a 73.23per cent voter turnout this year. In the 2017 assembly elections, the BJP won 44 seats, while Congress secured 21 in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election.

Meanwhile, talking about the Gujarat poll, Baghel said, "We should wait till the end of counting. Like I said about Himachal. Because it is not known which region's box is open, there is a difference between the second and third rounds and Gujarat is a big state, there will be many rounds, so we should wait till the last."

The counting in 182 assembly constituencies in Gujarat also continues along with Himachal, BJP won 47 and is leading on 110 seats, as per the updates from EC trends.