Himachal Election: Leaders Fear Sabotage As 'Purported' Audio Clips Hinting At Infighting In BJP Surface

The audio clips first surfaced in the Jogiundernagar assembly constituency of Mandi district and then in the Dalhousie seat of Chamba district.(ANI)

AS THE days for counting votes in the Himachal Pradesh elections approach, the Bhartiya Janata Party's dream of re-election in the state may be dashed, as many leaders claim "sabotage" in the polls.The audio clips and a letter hint at the intense factionalism within the saffron brigade.

According to Times of India sources in the BJP, the presence of rebels in the elections was a strategically planned move by a group of leaders who opposed the chief minister, Jai Ram Thakur. Most of them, who contested the election as independent candidates, are associated with a certain group.

The audio clips first surfaced in the Jogiundernagar assembly constituency of Mandi district and then in the Dalhousie seat of Chamba district. Audio tapes show that the leaders, after being denied tickets, left no stone unturned to work against the BJP, as reported by TOI.

TOI sources said that in many constituencies, leaders who remained in the BJP worked against the party and its official candidates. The reports of such leaders are being prepared, they said.

Importantly, it is a fact that the party that manages to win the most seats in Kangra district forms the government in the hill state. But, besides the rebels and factionalism, the changing of the seat of a minister had added to the challenge facing the party in the district. The party has fielded Pawan Kajal, who left the Congress Party and joined the BJP before the elections. In the last election, Kajal won on the Congress ticket by a margin of 6,208 votes.

Kajal has now written to the National President of the BJP, JP Nadaa, to complain about the anti-party activities of senior leaders in the district. He has complained against a senior leader for working against the party's interest in many constituencies, including the poll-bound bound Nagrota Bagwan and Jawalamukhi.

Meanwhile, a ray of hope can be seen in the state among the Congress party workers, who are constantly present in the National Capital to meet with key leaders. The former state president and the head of the campaign committee, Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, met leaders in Delhi, while the party MP from Mandi Pratibha Singh is also proposing to visit the national capital. Pratibha Singh is the wife of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh.