Himachal Election: Congress Back In 'Raaj' As BJP Ousted By 'Riwaaz'; List Of CM Probables For Hill State

As the Congress party has attained the magic number in the recently concluded assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh and the outgoing Chief Minister Jairam Thakur has tendered his resignation to the Governor, the grand old party is all set to form the government in the "Hill State." The Congress has secured forty seats out of the sixty-eight assembly constituencies.

Earlier, the media reported that many members of Congress were visiting the National Capital and meeting with party leaders in anticipation of a victory in the Hill state.While the claimants for the CM posts are many, we will look at some of the probables who can be chosen as the next Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh.

Pratibha Virbhadra Singh

The Congress state chief, Pratibha Virbhadra Singh, thanked the people of the state, and while talking to the media, he said the people have given us the mandate and we need to fear no one. When asked about the next chief minister of the state, Singh said that the final decision would be taken by the top brass leaders.

Sudhir Sharma

Sudhir Sharma is a Congress candidate from the Dharmsala assembly constituency and is also a former minister. Considered to be a close associate to Rahul Gandhi and Sonia, Sharma refrained from running in 2019. He became an MLA for the first time in 2003 from the Baidyanath constituency.

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu

Sukhu, a veteran Congressman, has been the party chief in Himachal Pradesh continuously from 2013 to 2019. He is a three-time MLA from Nadaun and is expected to win the constituency in 2022. Sukhu never became the minister, but he is considered a good choice in the eyes of the party's top leadership.

Ramlal Thakur

Ram Lal Thakur has been an MLA five times. He was first elected to the Legislative Assembly in 1985. Also, he is considered one of the loyalists of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh. Earlier, he held various portfolios and was also the state minister. If he wins the Naina Devi constituency in the polls, Thakur is considered a top choice for the Chief Minister's post.

Mukesh Agnihotri

Mukesh Agnihotri, the leader of the opposition in Himachal Pradesh, is running for office from the Haroli assembly seat in Una for the fifth time. Since 2003, he has been consistently victorious. Mukesh Agnihotri, a contender for chief minister, began his political career as a journalist. From 2012 to 2017, he served as the Minister of Industry and Public Relations in the Congress-led government.