Himachal Election 2022: Lesser Known Facts About Senior BJP Leader And Kasumpti Candidate Suresh Bhardwaj

Suresh Bhardwaj, a BJP leader, is expected to play a key role for his party in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022. He is well-known in Himachal and currently serves as Minister for Urban Development in the Jai Ram Thakur-led government.

He will be running for the Kasumpti constituency in Shimla. Born on March 15,1952 in Shimla, Bhardwaj graduated from Himachal Pradesh University, with a Bachelor's degree in Science and Law in 1971.

As a lawyer, he was the head of the Shimla Bar Association and the Himachal Pradesh State Bar Association.

Having developed his skills in student politics, Bhardwaj became the National Secretary of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and was imprisoned during the Emergency. He was in charge of the state unit of the Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).

In 1990, he was selected to the Assembly for the first time from Shimla constituency. In April 2002, he was elected to the Rajya Sabha.

In 2007, Bhardwaj was re-elected to serve in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly from Shimla, a position he has held onto since. In 2017, he was appointed minister.

Bhardwaj has been successful in the Shimla constituency for four consecutive terms. In the 2022 Himachal Pradesh polls, he is slated to campaign for the Kasumpti constituency, which the Congress has won since 2007. The BJP gave Sanjay Sood, a tea seller, the election ticket to contest from Shimla Urban.

Talking about replacing Bhardwaj, Sanjay Sood told ANI, "I am extremely grateful that BJP made me its candidate to contest from a hot seat like Shimla Urban, I am on seventh heaven as it is truly a big honour for a small worker like me. I would say that it was my very good decision to work for BJP."

He further spoke about his background indicating that he grew up pretty impoverished and has been in charge of this tea shop since 1991.

"Prior to this tea shop, I used to sell newspapers at a bus stand. Despite being from a poor family, the sense of service remained in the heart ever since," he said.

Elections to the Himachal Pradesh Assembly took place on November 12 in single-phase polling for all 68 constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on December 8.

The Election Commission had announced the elections dates on October 14. The Himachal Pradesh Assembly has 68 seats and the majority mark is 35. The current term of the Assembly will end on January 8.