Himachal Congress Working President Harsh Mahajan Joins BJP Ahead Of Polls

IN A major setback to Congress in Himachal Pradesh, its working president, Harsh Mahajan, switched over to BJP on Wednesday. Mahajan, who has been in Congress for over four decades, joined the saffron party in the presence of Union Minister Piyush Goyal at party headquarters in New Delhi.

The move comes as a blow to Congress as the hill state draws closer to Assembly polls, scheduled to be held in November this year.

Addressing the media on his decision to quit Congress he said, "I was in Congress for 45years. Today, Congress has become directionless, leaderless. There's neither a vision nor workers on grassroots."

The grand old party is also witnessing a major crisis with the ongoing infighting among Rajasthan leaders backing Ashok Gehlot and those supporting Sachin Pilot as it heads for the Congress presidential polls. Gehlot, earlier being considered a strong candidate for the party's top post, has come to be at the centre of the storm with his supporters opposing a likely elevation of Pilot to the chief ministerial post in Rajasthan.

Amid the ongoing drama, Congress president Sonia Gandhi convened Congress' Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting on Tuesday to finalise names of candidates for Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls. Among those present were Ambika Soni, Anand Sharma, Veerappa Moily and K.C Venugopal.

The escalating drama in Rajasthan has forced the Congress leadership to think about a plan B for the top party post, for which Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was being seen as a contender.

With Kamal Nath ruling himself out, the party has limited options with Mukul Wasnik and Mallikarjun Kharge, but the time is running out as the election process has started and September 30 is the last day of nomination.

The party was left red-faced as the Congress Legislature Party meeting in Jaipur to decide Gehlot's successor had to be called off on Sunday after his supporting MLAs came out strongly against Sachin Pilot succeeding him.