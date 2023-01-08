Himachal Cabinet Expansion: Vikramaditya Singh, Dhani Ram Shandil, Five Other MLAs Take Oath As Ministers

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet was expanded on Sunday as seven new legislators were sworn in as ministers. The strength of the Cabinet headed by Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu now stands at nine.

The newly inducted ministers include eldest MLA Dhani Ram Shandil from Solan, Chander Kumar from Jawali in Kangra district, Harshwardhan Chauhan from Shillai in Sirmaur district and Jagat Singh Negi from tribal Kinnaur district.

Rohit Thakur, Anirudh Singh and Vikramaditya Singh from Jubbal-Kotkhai, Kasumpti and Shimla (Rural) in Shimla district respectively were also among those inducted.

The oath of office and secrecy was administered Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to the newly inducted ministers at a ceremony at the Raj Bhawan.

Besides the post of deputy speaker, three berths are still vacant as maximum number of ministers, including the chief minister, cannot exceed 12.

Chief Minister Sukhu and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri were sworn in on December 11.

Earlier on Saturday, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhu reiterated that the Himachal Pradesh government will be implementing the Old Pension Scheme in the state soon after the first cabinet meeting. In its poll manifesto, Congress had promised to bring back the Old Pension Scheme in the hill state if voted to power.

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections were held in single phase on November 12 and the results were declared on December 8. Keeping the anti-incumbency trend alive, Congress replaced BJP in the state.