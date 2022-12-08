Himachal Election Result 2022: Rajinder Rana Eyes Retaining Sujapur Seat Amid Tough Challenge From BJP

Rajinder Rana is a Congress candidate from Himachal Pradesh who contested from the Sujanpur Assembly constituency. He is a member of the 13th Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly. Sujanpur, one of the 68 constituencies, is a prominent legislative assembly constituency in the Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh.

Candidates In Fray

Rajinder Rana is in fray with BJP’s Capt Ranjeet Singh and Anil Rana from Aam Aadmi Party’s candidates from the Sujanpur Assembly constituency.

All You Need To Know About Rajinder Rana

Rajinder Rana won the elections as an Independent candidate in the Sujanpur constituency in 2012, defeating Anita Verma of the Congress by more than 14,000 votes.

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election, Congress candidate Rajinder Singh Rana conquered the Sujanpur seat after securing 25,288 votes. He defeated BJP Prem Kumar Dhumal by margin of 1,919 votes.

The voter turnout was recorded at 48.8 per cent in 2017, according to the election commission of India. In 2017, the Sujanpur constituency had 68,504 voters, including 33,826 males and 34,678 females.

Himachal Pradesh went for single-phase voting on November 12 and recorded a voter turnout of 75.6 per cent in the Assembly election. The counting of votes will take place on December 8 along with Gujarat.

This year there are 412 candidates who were in the fray for Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election. Of the total of these candidates, 338 candidates were male while on other hand there were 24 women candidates in the fray.

In the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election, a total of 55,92,828 voters will decide the fate of their representatives