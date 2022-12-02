Himachal Election 2022: Can Congress' Sukhwinder Sukhu Retain Nadaun Amid Tough Contest From BJP?

NADAUN is one of 68 Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Constituencies in the Hamirpur district. It is also the home district of the union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anurag Thakur and his father, the former Chief Minister of the state, Prem Kumar Dhumal.

Electoral History

In 2017, the constituency had 70,411 registered voters for this assembly seat, out of which 34,998 were male and 35,443 were female voters. 0.3% of voters opted for the None of the Above (NOTA) option given by the poll body if the voter doesn't feel like giving his support to any candidates in the fray.

Sukhwinder Singh Suku from the Congress won the seat by defeating his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rival Vijay Agnihotri by a margin of just 2,349 votes.

Sukhu from the Indian National Congress got a total of 30, 980 votes, while Vijay Agnihotri from the BJP secured 28,631 votes, splitting a total of 95.4% of the votes between them. The third place was secured by an independent candidate, Lekh Raj Lekha, who got a total of 1,875 votes.

Sukhu managed to win the constituency in the 2003 and 2007 elections, while Agnihotri defeated him in 2012.

The constituency had six candidates running in the last assembly elections.

The 2022 Battle

Former Congress state chief Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu is running from Nadaun in 2022 and is considered a CM contender if the grand old party wins. Vijay Agnihotri of the BJP is contesting against Sukhu from the seat.

Shanky Thukral from Nadaun has been nominated by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is contesting for the first time in the state.

While the constituency has other candidates in the race, the electoral battle between the BJP and AAP is considered challenging.

The voting in the hill state took place on November 12, and the counting will be held on December 8.