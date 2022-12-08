Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Congress Looks To Regain Darang

NOVEMBER 12 saw the sleepy Darang constituency, otherwise known for its tea estates, poll energetically with a turnout of 75.6 per cent. The constituency has a total of 55.74 lakh voters. Jawahar Thakur of BJP had wrested the seat from INC in 2012, which had been under the latter’s sway since 1993.

Candidates in fray

Kaul Singh Thakur from INC, Pooran Chand Thakur from BJP and Sunita Thakur from AAP are key candidates contesting from the Darang constituency for the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly election.

Kaul Singh Thakur, eight-time MLA, is a veteran INC leader, who has also served as the Health and Family Welfare Minister. Meanwhile, Pooran Chand Thakur is a rebel from INC who joined BJP after the last assembly election.

History

Kaul Singh Thakur weighs heavily on the history of the constituency, having represented it since 1993 and until 2017. BJP’s Jawahar Thakur beat him by a margin of 6,541 votes in the 2017 Vidhan Sabha election. While the margin may seem slender, it translated to a difference of over 10 percentage points.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022

Polling to the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly was held on November 12. The counting of votes will take place on December 8, alongside the counting in Gujarat.

In the 2017 polls, BJ[P won 48 seats (up from 26 in 2012) and secured a 48.8 per cent vote share. The Congress saw its seat share shrink from 36 to 21 and garnered 41.7 per cent of the votes.