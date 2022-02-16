New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Hitting out at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for its "motivated and misleading" remarks on the Hijab row in Karnataka, India on Tuesday accused the 57-member group of having a "communal mindset".

This comes a day after the bloc expressed concerns over the Haridwar hate speeches and the dress code row in Karnataka.

Also taking a veiled swipe at Pakistan, External Affairs Ministry (EAM) spokesman Arindam Bagchi alleged that the group has been "hijacked" by "vested interests" to further their "nefarious propaganda" against India.

"We have noted yet another motivated and misleading statement from the General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on matters pertaining to India," he said.

Bagchi noted that issues in India are considered and resolved as per the "constitutional framework and mechanisms" and through "democratic ethos and polity".

"The communal mindset of the OIC Secretariat does not allow for a proper appreciation of these realities. OIC continues to be hijacked by vested interests to further their nefarious propaganda against India," he said in a sharply worded statement.

"As a result, it has only harmed its own reputation."

In its statement on Monday, the OIC general secretariat referred to "continued attacks targeting Muslims and their places of worship, the recent trend of anti-Muslim legislations in different states and rising incidents of violence against Muslims on flimsy pretexts" by 'Hindutva' groups.

"The OIC general secretariat further urges once again India to ensure the safety, security and wellbeing of the Muslim community while protecting the way of life of its members and to bring the instigators and perpetrators of acts of violence and hate crimes against them to justice," it said.

Last week also, India had rejected criticism by some countries over the simmering dress code row in certain educational institutions in Karnataka and said that "motivated comments" on the country's internal issues are not welcome.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma