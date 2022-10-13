Hijab Row: SC To Pronounce 'Big' Verdict On Karnataka's Hijab Ban At Educational Institutions Today

THE SUPREME Court is scheduled to pronounce a much-awaited decision on various petitions challenging the Karnataka High Court judgement refusing to lift the ban on hijab in educational institutions of the state. According to the apex court’s cause list, a bench of justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia will pronounce its judgement on Thursday.

Earlier on September 22, the bench had reserved its verdict on the pleas after hearing arguments in the matter for 10 days. In the 10 days argument, 21 lawyers from the petitioners' side and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj, and Karnataka Advocate General Prabhuling Navadgi argued for the respondents.

On March 15, the high court dismissed the petitions filed by a group of Muslim students of the Government Pre-University Girls College in Karnataka's Udupi seeking permission to wear the hijab inside classrooms, but it was denied since it is not an essential component of the Islamic faith.

During the arguments, a number of the counsel appearing for the petitioners had insisted that preventing Muslim girls from wearing the hijab to the classroom will put their education in jeopardy as they might stop attending classes. Counsel had argued on various aspects, including on the state government's February 5, 2022 order which banned wearing clothes that disturb equality, integrity, and public order in schools and colleges.

Additionally, some advocates have also argued that the matter should be referred to a five-judge constitution bench. On the other hand, counsel appearing for the state argued that the Karnataka government order that kicked up a row over hijab was "religion-neutral".

The Hijab controversy erupted in January this year when the Government PU College in Udupi allegedly barred six girls wearing the hijab from entering. The girl students then sat in protest outside the college over being denied entry.

Following this, boys from several colleges in Udupi started attending classes wearing saffron scarves. Other parts of the state also witnessed protests and agitation as a result of this demonstration. The state government said that all students must adhere to the uniform and banned both hijab and saffron scarves till an expert committee decided on the issue.

