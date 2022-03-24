New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to accord urgent hearing of pleas challenging the Karnataka High Court order in connection with Hijab case. Refusing to give a specific date for the hearing, the apex court directed the petitioners "not to sensationalise" the topic.

"This has nothing to do with exams. Don't sensationalise the issue," Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana said while replying to senior advocate Devadutt Kamat, who was appearing for the petitioners, according to Bar and Bench.

The top court had agreed to hear the pleas on March 16 after the Holi vacation.

The petitioners had challenges the Karnataka High Court order which had upheld the ban on Hijab in universities, observing that it is not part of the "essential religious practice" in Islamic faith.

"The way hijab imbroglio unfolded gives scope for the argument that some 'unseen hands' are at work to engineer social unrest and disharmony. Much is not necessary to specify," the court had said, as reported by news agency PTI.

"We are dismayed as to how all of a sudden that too in the middle of the academic term the issue of hijab is generated and blown out of proportion by the powers that be," it noted.

However, the order triggered widespread protests across India, especially in Karnataka. Some of the students called High Court order "unconstitutional", saying they will fight for justice and their rights.

"The verdict which came today is unconstitutional...the Constitution itself provides us (our rights) to follow my religion and whatever I can wear," a student said, as reported by PTI.

Political parties, meanwhile, were divided over the order. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) welcomed the verdict, saying "no country or society can develop if it does not respect women."

"I can say very confidently that there cannot be development of a society or a country if there is no respect for women. India's approach towards women has traditionally been positive and progressive," said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

"Today you have seen that the Karnataka High Court has given a judgement. I think everybody should welcome it."

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, however, criticised the order and said that on the one hand we talk about empowering women yet we are denying them the right to a simple choice. "It isn't just about religion but the freedom to choose," she tweeted.

National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah said it was a "travesty" that the court did not uphold the basic right of a woman to choose how she wants to dress.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma