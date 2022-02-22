Bengaluru | Jagran News Desk: Giving clear indications of an early verdict in the hijab row, the Karnataka High Court Special bench, constituted to look into the petitions submitted by students demanding their right to wear hijab in classrooms, on Tuesday directed counsels to complete their arguments by this week. CJ Awasthi informed all counsels that the bench wants to complete the hearing on the case this weekend and directed them to keep the arguments brief. "Make positive endeavors to complete within this week only," he said.

Meanwhile, during the hearing today, the Karnataka government told the High Court that there is no restriction on wearing Hijab in India with reasonable restrictions subject to institutional discipline and dismissed the charge that denial to wear the headscarf was a violation of Article 15 of the Constitution, which prohibits discrimination of every sort.

Countering the petitioner Muslim girls from Udupi district, who challenged the restriction on Hijab inside the educational institutions, Karnataka Advocate General Prabhuling Navadgi said the right to wear the headscarf falls under the category of 19(1)(A) and not Article 25 as has been argued by the petitioners.

"The right to wear Hijab falls under Article 19(1)(A) and not Article 25. If one wishes to wear Hijab, then there is no restriction 'subject to the institutional discipline'. The rights claimed under Article 19(1)(A) is related to Article 19(2) where the government places a reasonable restriction subjected to institutional restriction," Navadgi told the HC.

Navadgi further said the institutional restriction in the present case is only inside the educational institutions and not anywhere else. Arguing further, he said the independent claim of 19(1)(A) cannot go together with Article 25. "The consequence of the demand to declare Hijab as an essential religious practice is huge because there is an element of compulsion or else you will be expelled from the community," Navadgi told the court.

Further, the AG dismissed the charge that denial to wear a Hijab was a violation of Article 15 of the Constitution, which prohibits discrimination of every sort. "There is no discrimination whatsoever, as has been claimed to invoke under Article 15. These are bland allegations," Navadgi argued.

Stating that dignity of women is paramount, Navadgi winded up his argument quoting the famous number from the 1967 Hindi movie 'Hamraaz' -- 'Na Munh Chhupa Ke Jiyo, Na Sar Jhuka Ke Jiyo. Ghamo Ka Daur Bhi Aye To Muskara Ke jiyo.' (Neither live hiding your face nor bow down. Even in trying times, live with a smile.)

On January one, six girl students of a college in Udupi attended a press conference held by the Campus Front of India (CFI) in the coastal town protesting against the college authorities denying them entry into classrooms wearing hijab.



