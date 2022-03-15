Bengaluru | Jagran News Desk: Hours after the Karnataka High Court today upheld the ban on Hijab in educational institutions, a plea has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the HC's order. This came after petitioner's lawyer AM Dhar, earlier in the day, had said that they will challenge the HC's order in the top court and seek justice from there.

"Wearing Hijab is an essential practice in Islam. Karnataka HC's verdict on Hijab is a bad judgment. We'll challenge the judgment before Supreme Court. We hope that justice will prevail in the Supreme Court", AM Dhar had said, as quoted by ANI.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan